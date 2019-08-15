Elvis Presley’s Last Motorcycle To Be Auctioned At Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

Elvis Presley’s Harley-Davidson Electra Glide On The Auction Block

Elvis Presley’s last motorcycle—a 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide—will be up for auction at 10 a.m. on August 31, 2019, at the Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood On Hollywood Blvd. Kruse GWS Auctions is running the event.

The auction will also include other Elvis-related items, including the Elvis Presley Roadster hot rod designed and owned by John Athan, and built in 1937. The hot rod appeared prominently in the Presley’s 1957 movie, “Loving You”, and has never been previously sold. Other vehicles of Presley’s up for auction include his 1973 Lincoln Continental stretch limousine and a Circle G Ranch GMC pickup truck.

There will be a free public exhibition at Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood on Hollywood Blvd. the day before the auction starting at 10 a.m. Bidders can participate in the Saturday auction, called The Artifacts of Hollywood & Music, either in person, by phone, or online. Currently, there is a Kruse GWS Auctions window display at the Hard Rock Cafe featuring Elvis Presley memorabilia.

Items from movie and music icons will also be up for auction, featuring items from Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Kurt Cobain, James Dean, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jayne Mansfield, Steve McQueen, Marilyn Monroe, and Kate Winslet. Additionally, personal property of Presley will be auctioned, including his mother’s pearl necklace and two TCB necklaces (one using diamonds), plus a leather-and-wool coat Elvis wore.

A long-sleeve button-down shirt worn by Steve McQueen in the movie “Nevada Smith” is part of the auction, as is a copy of the book “Giant,” autographed by James Dean and the entire cast and crew of the “Giant’ movie. Music fans will be interested in a jacket Jerry Lee Lewis wore at the Grand Ole Opry, as well as Kurt Cobain’s Seafirst Bank money clip.

Photography courtesy of Kruse GWS Auctions

