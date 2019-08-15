Friday, August 16, 2019
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport BMW X7 Pick-up Truck First Look: Motorcycle Hauler
Motorcycle Types

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck First Look: Motorcycle Hauler

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck Concept Vehicle: Fully Functional

If you’re tired of suffering the indignity of hauling your BMW motorcycle around in the bed of a truck of another brand, the BMW X7 Pick-up truck concept vehicle may be the relief you’ve been waiting for. Based on the BMW X7 SAV (Sport Activity Vehicle), the concept pickup has many of the high-end features a BMW owner demands in a luxury truck.

As envisioned by BMW Group vocational trainees, along with BMW’s Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions, the BMW X7 Pick-up truck has performance matched with impressive fuel economy. Using BMW’s xDrive40i drive train that includes a 3.0-liter inline-six with turbocharging, the eight-speed automatic has an all-wheel-drive system that produces 340 horsepower and 330 ft/lbs of torque. Overall fuel consumption for the five-person BMW X7 Pick-up is estimated at 26 mpg.

The X7 Pick-up is more than just a drawing board concept. In ten months, the BMW trainees built a running example that was fully street-ready and “show car quality,” according to a BMW spokesman. Carbon fiber was used on the roof, rear doors, and rear lid to reduce the X7’s weight by a substantial 440 pounds. Two-level air suspension adjusts for various loads in the truck bed.

The cargo area measures 55 inches long with the tailgate closed, and nearly 79 inches long with the gate down. This is enough to haul a BMW F 850 GS in the back. The bed features handcrafted teakwood cladding, while other parts are 3D selective laser sintered. Tanzanite Blue Metallic paint is used on the body, and is designed to display extra depth in the sunlight.

Member of the Board for Human Resources of the BMW AG Milagros Caiña-Andree observed, “I am pleased about the synergies between BMW Group Vocational Training, Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology, allowing these young talents to prove their abilities with such an extraordinary project.”

BMW does warn that the BMW X7 Pick-up truck is a one-off design with no immediate plans for production. We would like to see the BMW Group reconsider that stance.

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck Photo Gallery

Previous articleElvis Presley’s Last Motorcycle To Be Auctioned At Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Elvis Presley’s Last Motorcycle To Be Auctioned At Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

Don Williams -
0
Elvis Presley’s Harley-Davidson Electra Glide On The Auction Block Elvis Presley's last motorcycle—a 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide—will be up for auction at 10...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 Tire First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91: DOT Off-Road Competition Tire Street-legal and off-road competition-ready, the Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 is available for riders looking to enter anything from...
Read more
Isle of Man TT

2019 Isle of Man Classic TT: Rider Entry List Headed by McGuinness

Staff -
0
John McGuinness will once again head up the Bennetts Senior Classic TT rider list for the 2019 Classic TT, which is set for August 17-26 at the Isle of Man.
Read more
Cruiser

Moto Guzzi and Aprilia Recalls Due to Unexpected Braking Issues

Gary Ilminen -
0
Piaggio Group Americas. Inc.has recalled various Moto Guzzi and Aprilia motorcycles due to braking issues that will cause the bikes to unexpectedly slow down or stop.
Read more
Community

Bernie Schreiber ZeroBS Experience Review: Observed Trials School

Kelly Callan -
0
Bernie Schreiber ZeroBS Experience Trials School Review Regular folks don’t often get a chance to rub elbows and get tips from a legend in their...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Cooper Webb Out For 2019 Pro Motocross Season

Don Williams -
0
Knee Injury Ends Webb’s 450MX National Season Due to a knee injury suffered at the Unadilla National last Saturday, Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb will...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck First Look: Motorcycle Hauler

Don Williams -
0
BMW X7 Pick-up Truck Concept Vehicle: Fully Functional If you’re tired of suffering the indignity of hauling your BMW motorcycle around in the bed of...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Elvis Presley’s Last Motorcycle To Be Auctioned At Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

Don Williams -
0
Elvis Presley’s Harley-Davidson Electra Glide On The Auction Block Elvis Presley's last motorcycle—a 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide—will be up for auction at 10...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 Tire First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91: DOT Off-Road Competition Tire Street-legal and off-road competition-ready, the Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 is available for riders looking to enter anything from...
Read more
Isle of Man TT

2019 Isle of Man Classic TT: Rider Entry List Headed by McGuinness

Staff -
0
John McGuinness will once again head up the Bennetts Senior Classic TT rider list for the 2019 Classic TT, which is set for August 17-26 at the Isle of Man.
Read more
Cruiser

Moto Guzzi and Aprilia Recalls Due to Unexpected Braking Issues

Gary Ilminen -
0
Piaggio Group Americas. Inc.has recalled various Moto Guzzi and Aprilia motorcycles due to braking issues that will cause the bikes to unexpectedly slow down or stop.
Read more
Community

Bernie Schreiber ZeroBS Experience Review: Observed Trials School

Kelly Callan -
0
Bernie Schreiber ZeroBS Experience Trials School Review Regular folks don’t often get a chance to rub elbows and get tips from a legend in their...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling