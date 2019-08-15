BMW X7 Pick-up Truck First Look: Motorcycle Hauler

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck Concept Vehicle: Fully Functional

If you’re tired of suffering the indignity of hauling your BMW motorcycle around in the bed of a truck of another brand, the BMW X7 Pick-up truck concept vehicle may be the relief you’ve been waiting for. Based on the BMW X7 SAV (Sport Activity Vehicle), the concept pickup has many of the high-end features a BMW owner demands in a luxury truck.

As envisioned by BMW Group vocational trainees, along with BMW’s Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions, the BMW X7 Pick-up truck has performance matched with impressive fuel economy. Using BMW’s xDrive40i drive train that includes a 3.0-liter inline-six with turbocharging, the eight-speed automatic has an all-wheel-drive system that produces 340 horsepower and 330 ft/lbs of torque. Overall fuel consumption for the five-person BMW X7 Pick-up is estimated at 26 mpg.

The X7 Pick-up is more than just a drawing board concept. In ten months, the BMW trainees built a running example that was fully street-ready and “show car quality,” according to a BMW spokesman. Carbon fiber was used on the roof, rear doors, and rear lid to reduce the X7’s weight by a substantial 440 pounds. Two-level air suspension adjusts for various loads in the truck bed.

The cargo area measures 55 inches long with the tailgate closed, and nearly 79 inches long with the gate down. This is enough to haul a BMW F 850 GS in the back. The bed features handcrafted teakwood cladding, while other parts are 3D selective laser sintered. Tanzanite Blue Metallic paint is used on the body, and is designed to display extra depth in the sunlight.

Member of the Board for Human Resources of the BMW AG Milagros Caiña-Andree observed, “I am pleased about the synergies between BMW Group Vocational Training, Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology, allowing these young talents to prove their abilities with such an extraordinary project.”

BMW does warn that the BMW X7 Pick-up truck is a one-off design with no immediate plans for production. We would like to see the BMW Group reconsider that stance.

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck Photo Gallery