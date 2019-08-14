Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 Tire First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91:
DOT Off-Road Competition Tire
Street-legal and off-road competition-ready, the Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 is available for riders looking to enter anything from local dual-sport rides to FIM Enduro races, including the International Six Days Enduro. Let’s take a look at Dunlop’s latest dirt-focused rubber.
- The Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 was designed for enduro racing in Europe. That means the tire is environmentally friendly, along with being compatible with being legal on the street. According to Dunlop, the EN91 has been upgraded for the US release, and “offers excellent performance and durability for long-distance rides and races.”
- There’s an all-new tread pattern on the Dunlop EN91. The focus of the EN91 tread pattern is sand and mud, as well as keeping the handling nimble. The rear tire uses alternating knob angles for multiple biting edges. Additionally, the stair-step block pattern focuses on gripping capability on rocks. Dunlop calls this design Tilt Crown Block.
- Dunlop uses its Block-In-A-Block technology on the EN91. By putting blocks within blocks on the side knobs, the knobs flex more productively, the knobs are more durable, and each knob gets a larger contact patch on the dirt or pavement. This should make the EN91 a popular choice with dual-sport riders who insist on tires with DOT certification.
- There’s a new compound used in the Enduro EN91. According to a Dunlop spokesman, the compound provides “maximum grip, as well as longer tread life.”
- The Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN19 is available in limited sizes, at least initially. There’s only one front tire choice, a 90/90, and two rear tires—a 140 and 120.
- The 2019 United States International Six Days Enduro team is using the EN91 in Algarve, Portugal. It is the official team tire.
Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 Fast Facts
Sizes and prices:
Front: 90/90 x 21 ($112 MSRP)
Rear: 120/90 x 189 ($118 MSRP); 140/80 x 18 ($133 MSRP)