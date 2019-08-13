Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News Harley XG750R Earns First Production Twins Win in Sacramento
Motorcycle Types

Harley XG750R Earns First Production Twins Win in Sacramento

Harley-Davidson XG750R Historic First Win

Harley-Davidson unveiled the XG750R in 2016, which was MoCo’s first all-new flat track in 44 years. The bike, based on the Harley Street 750 platform, is the successor to the XR750, which is the most victorious motorcycle in flat track racing. Since 1972, the XR750 has won 37 AMA Grand National Championships.

And now, after two years of competition, the XG750R has claimed its first-ever win in the American Flat Track Production Twins class.

Harley XG750R Earns First Production Twins Win in SacramentoDalton Gauthier piloted his No. 122 Black Hills Harley-Davidson XG750R to the win at the Sacramento Mile this past Saturday.

The victory arrived in Dalton’s second ride on the XG750R, and the third round of competition for the bike in the 2019 Production Twins class.

Joining Gauthier of Pine Grove, Pa. , were J.R Addison (Kawasaki Ninja 650) and Kolby Carlie (Yamaha MT-07).

Harley says that the win showcased the performance potential of the motorcycle in a class centered around true production-based race machines.

“The whole Vance & Hines crew, everybody at Harley and Black Hills Harley-Davidson put me on this awesome motorcycle,” said Dalton Gauthier. “This bike was working so good tonight. I couldn’t believe it. Right from the first lap in the Main, I knew it was going to be a good one.

“I got off to a good start, just like I wanted. I passed Cory around the outside in Turn 3 and just set sail. I just did consistent laps and tried to do my own race. I looked back halfway through the race, and nobody was there, so I was like, ‘sweet!’”

“It’s great to see a rising young talent like Dalton achieve success so quickly in the Production Twins class,” said Eric Jensen, Global Brand Marketing Lead for Harley-Davidson.

“As a brand with so much history in professional flat track racing, we’re proud to support the next generation of stars in the sport and really excited to see him add to the long racing legacy of Harley-Davidson Motor Company.”

Previous articleBBC Celebrates 20 Years of Rallying – and Kickin’ it – at the Cave
Next articleCortech DXR Motorcycle Gloves Review: Durable & Versatile
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Cortech DXR Motorcycle Gloves Review: Durable & Versatile

Gary Ilminen -
0
The Cortech DXR gloves come in at about the mid-range for pricing and overall, they score above the mid-range in comfort, functionality, and versatility.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

BBC Celebrates 20 Years of Rallying – and Kickin’ it – at the Cave

Gary Ilminen -
0
British Biker Cooperative (BBC) 20th Anniversary Show It has been 20 years since the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) held its first Rally and Ride-in Show...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM 2020 Grand Prix Racing Plans Revealed: Zarco Gone

Don Williams -
0
KTM Commits to MotoGP, Retreats From Moto2 and Moto3 KTM has announced that it will compete as a factory entity in MotoGP at least through...
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Austria MotoGP Results: Ducati Continues Streak at Red Bull Ring

Ron Lieback -
0
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso beat Honda's Marc Marquez to the finish line at 2019 Austria MotoGP. This was Ducati's fourth-straight win at Red Bull Ring.
Read more
Reviews

2020 Honda CRF450R Review (9 Fast Facts)

Chris Cullins -
0
2020 Honda CRF450R Review: First Ride at Riverside After a major makeover three years ago, the Honda CRF450R get regular incremental upgrades, making the motocross...
Read more
Reviews

Honda NC750X DCT ABS Review – Accessorized ADV

Kelly Callan -
0
Honda NC750X DCT ABS: Commuting, Touring Special Nicely positioned for the average rider, the NC750X is Honda’s mid-size ADV motorcycle, targeted for weekday commuter duties...
Read more
Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Cortech DXR Motorcycle Gloves Review: Durable & Versatile

Gary Ilminen -
0
The Cortech DXR gloves come in at about the mid-range for pricing and overall, they score above the mid-range in comfort, functionality, and versatility.
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Harley XG750R Earns First Production Twins Win in Sacramento

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson XG750R Historic First Win Harley-Davidson unveiled the XG750R in 2016, which was MoCo's first all-new flat track in 44 years. The bike, based on...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

BBC Celebrates 20 Years of Rallying – and Kickin’ it – at the Cave

Gary Ilminen -
0
British Biker Cooperative (BBC) 20th Anniversary Show It has been 20 years since the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) held its first Rally and Ride-in Show...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM 2020 Grand Prix Racing Plans Revealed: Zarco Gone

Don Williams -
0
KTM Commits to MotoGP, Retreats From Moto2 and Moto3 KTM has announced that it will compete as a factory entity in MotoGP at least through...
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Austria MotoGP Results: Ducati Continues Streak at Red Bull Ring

Ron Lieback -
0
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso beat Honda's Marc Marquez to the finish line at 2019 Austria MotoGP. This was Ducati's fourth-straight win at Red Bull Ring.
Read more
Reviews

2020 Honda CRF450R Review (9 Fast Facts)

Chris Cullins -
0
2020 Honda CRF450R Review: First Ride at Riverside After a major makeover three years ago, the Honda CRF450R get regular incremental upgrades, making the motocross...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling