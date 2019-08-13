BBC Celebrates 20 Years of Rallying – and Kickin’ it – at the Cave

British Biker Cooperative (BBC) 20th Anniversary Show

It has been 20 years since the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) held its first Rally and Ride-in Show at Eagle Cave Resort. Overall, this year’s event was the 39th held by the BBC.

It is easy to understand why the BBC membership enjoys having the Rally and Show event at this site; it is on an oak-clustered ridge high above the Lower Wisconsin River valley with spectacular scenery and it has excellent facilities, and direct access to terrific paved country roads to ride.

Over the years, the BBC has refined the program for the weekend to optimize enjoyment and minimize stress and hassle. The event is organized but not regimented, safe but not stogy.

Attendees respect each other and their machines—speed in the park is kept in safe limits, making a little noise is no sin, as long as it is done in the areas not designated as quiet zones and the only strict requirement is that everybody unwind and have a good time—without giving anybody else a bad time.

The weekend-long event ran from July 19th to 21st and featured a swap meet, bike games and welcome gathering with music and movies on Friday, a poker run, Wisconsin dinner, kickstart contest, BBC tent party with music by Highway 414. And of course the main event Bike Show on Saturday with party recovery and wind-up on Sunday.

Here are the event winners for the weekend:

Poker Run Winner

Tom Rasman – 6-10 Straight

Kickstart Contest Winner

Kyle Winkels

Keg Push

Parker Keston

Slow Race

Jason Keston

Wienie Bite

Kim Winkels

Balloon Toss

Jim & Val Cutting

Grand Prize

Kim Winkels

Bike Show Winners (chosen by people’s choice)

Best of Show

Al Hendrick, 1949 BSA Bantam

Competition

Ray Sterns, 1967 Triumph T100

Old Stock

Al Hendrick, 1949 BSA Bantam

Late Stock

1st Tom Rasman, 1969 Triumph Bonneville

2nd Kim Winkels, 1976 Triumph Bonneville

3rd Gary Thompson, 1973 Norton Commando Interstate

Modern Stock

1st Riley Hansen, 2010 Triumph Street Triple

2nd Dave Spanjar, 2015 Triumph Thunderbird LT

Modern Retro Stock

1st Kyle Winkels, 2002 Triumph T100

2nd Peter Bauman, 2013 Triumph Thruxton

3rd Ron Finster, 2007 Triumph T100

Custom

1st Jim Cutting, 1976 Triumph Bonneville

2nd Kyle Winkels, 2003 Triumph America

3rd Chris Heintz, 2002 Triumph America

Radical

Ted Kukla, 1971 Triumph Bonneville

Rat

Jeff Harden, Triumph T100

Non-British