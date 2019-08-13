Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles BBC Celebrates 20 Years of Rallying - and Kickin’ it - at...
Community

BBC Celebrates 20 Years of Rallying – and Kickin’ it – at the Cave

British Biker Cooperative (BBC) 20th Anniversary Show

It has been 20 years since the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) held its first Rally and Ride-in Show at Eagle Cave Resort. Overall, this year’s event was the 39th held by the BBC.

It is easy to understand why the BBC membership enjoys having the Rally and Show event at this site; it is on an oak-clustered ridge high above the Lower Wisconsin River valley with spectacular scenery and it has excellent facilities, and direct access to terrific paved country roads to ride.

Al Hendrick’s 1949 BSA Bantam
Al Hendrick’s 1949 BSA Bantam was voted Best in Show and also won the Best Old Stock.

Over the years, the BBC has refined the program for the weekend to optimize enjoyment and minimize stress and hassle. The event is organized but not regimented, safe but not stogy.

Attendees respect each other and their machines—speed in the park is kept in safe limits, making a little noise is no sin, as long as it is done in the areas not designated as quiet zones and the only strict requirement is that everybody unwind and have a good time—without giving anybody else a bad time.

The weekend-long event ran from July 19th to 21st and featured a swap meet, bike games and welcome gathering with music and movies on Friday, a poker run, Wisconsin dinner, kickstart contest, BBC tent party with music by Highway 414. And of course the main event Bike Show on Saturday with party recovery and wind-up on Sunday.

1976 Triumph Bonneville café
Jim Cutting’s super-clean 1976 Triumph Bonneville café topped the Custom Class.

Here are the event winners for the weekend:

Poker Run Winner

  • Tom Rasman – 6-10 Straight

Kickstart Contest Winner

  • Kyle Winkels

Keg Push

  • Parker Keston

Slow Race

  • Jason Keston

Wienie Bite

  • Kim Winkels

Balloon Toss

  • Jim & Val Cutting

Grand Prize

  • Kim Winkels

Ray Sterns’ superb silver 1967 Triumph T100 flat tracker
Ray Sterns’ superb silver 1967 Triumph T100 flat tracker won the competition bike class and was one of the most eye-catching bikes of all.

Bike Show Winners (chosen by people’s choice)

Best of Show

  • Al Hendrick, 1949 BSA Bantam

Competition

  • Ray Sterns, 1967 Triumph T100

Old Stock

  • Al Hendrick, 1949 BSA Bantam

Late Stock

  • 1st Tom Rasman, 1969 Triumph Bonneville
  • 2nd Kim Winkels,  1976 Triumph Bonneville
  • 3rd Gary Thompson,  1973 Norton Commando Interstate

modern retro motorcycles at 2019 BBC Rally
The Modern Retro class drew some beautiful machines, including one very cool sidecar rig. Kyle Winkels’ 2002 Triumph T100 topped the class.

Modern Stock

  • 1st Riley Hansen, 2010 Triumph Street Triple
  • 2nd Dave Spanjar, 2015 Triumph Thunderbird LT

Modern Retro Stock

  • 1st Kyle Winkels, 2002 Triumph T100
  • 2nd Peter Bauman, 2013 Triumph Thruxton
  • 3rd Ron Finster, 2007 Triumph T100

Custom

  • 1st Jim Cutting, 1976 Triumph Bonneville
  • 2nd Kyle Winkels, 2003 Triumph America
  • 3rd Chris Heintz, 2002 Triumph America

Radical

  • Ted Kukla, 1971 Triumph Bonneville

Rat

  • Jeff Harden, Triumph T100

Non-British

  • 1st Glen Winkels, 2004 Honda XL70
  • 2nd Ron Vance, Honda Moped

 

Previous articleKTM 2020 Grand Prix Racing Plans Revealed: Zarco Gone
Next articleHarley XG750R Earns First Production Twins Win in Sacramento
Gary Ilminen
Gary Ilminen

Related Posts

Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Cortech DXR Motorcycle Gloves Review: Durable & Versatile

Gary Ilminen -
0
The Cortech DXR gloves come in at about the mid-range for pricing and overall, they score above the mid-range in comfort, functionality, and versatility.
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Harley XG750R Earns First Production Twins Win in Sacramento

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson XG750R Historic First Win Harley-Davidson unveiled the XG750R in 2016, which was MoCo's first all-new flat track in 44 years. The bike, based on...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM 2020 Grand Prix Racing Plans Revealed: Zarco Gone

Don Williams -
0
KTM Commits to MotoGP, Retreats From Moto2 and Moto3 KTM has announced that it will compete as a factory entity in MotoGP at least through...
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Austria MotoGP Results: Ducati Continues Streak at Red Bull Ring

Ron Lieback -
0
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso beat Honda's Marc Marquez to the finish line at 2019 Austria MotoGP. This was Ducati's fourth-straight win at Red Bull Ring.
Read more
Reviews

2020 Honda CRF450R Review (9 Fast Facts)

Chris Cullins -
0
2020 Honda CRF450R Review: First Ride at Riverside After a major makeover three years ago, the Honda CRF450R get regular incremental upgrades, making the motocross...
Read more
Reviews

Honda NC750X DCT ABS Review – Accessorized ADV

Kelly Callan -
0
Honda NC750X DCT ABS: Commuting, Touring Special Nicely positioned for the average rider, the NC750X is Honda’s mid-size ADV motorcycle, targeted for weekday commuter duties...
Read more
Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Cortech DXR Motorcycle Gloves Review: Durable & Versatile

Gary Ilminen -
0
The Cortech DXR gloves come in at about the mid-range for pricing and overall, they score above the mid-range in comfort, functionality, and versatility.
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Harley XG750R Earns First Production Twins Win in Sacramento

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson XG750R Historic First Win Harley-Davidson unveiled the XG750R in 2016, which was MoCo's first all-new flat track in 44 years. The bike, based on...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

BBC Celebrates 20 Years of Rallying – and Kickin’ it – at the Cave

Gary Ilminen -
0
British Biker Cooperative (BBC) 20th Anniversary Show It has been 20 years since the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) held its first Rally and Ride-in Show...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM 2020 Grand Prix Racing Plans Revealed: Zarco Gone

Don Williams -
0
KTM Commits to MotoGP, Retreats From Moto2 and Moto3 KTM has announced that it will compete as a factory entity in MotoGP at least through...
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Austria MotoGP Results: Ducati Continues Streak at Red Bull Ring

Ron Lieback -
0
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso beat Honda's Marc Marquez to the finish line at 2019 Austria MotoGP. This was Ducati's fourth-straight win at Red Bull Ring.
Read more
Reviews

2020 Honda CRF450R Review (9 Fast Facts)

Chris Cullins -
0
2020 Honda CRF450R Review: First Ride at Riverside After a major makeover three years ago, the Honda CRF450R get regular incremental upgrades, making the motocross...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling