BBC Celebrates 20 Years of Rallying – and Kickin’ it – at the Cave

British Biker Cooperative (BBC) 20th Anniversary Show
It has been 20 years since the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) held its first Rally and Ride-in Show at Eagle Cave Resort. Overall, this year’s event was the 39th held by the BBC.
It is easy to understand why the BBC membership enjoys having the Rally and Show event at this site; it is on an oak-clustered ridge high above the Lower Wisconsin River valley with spectacular scenery and it has excellent facilities, and direct access to terrific paved country roads to ride.
Over the years, the BBC has refined the program for the weekend to optimize enjoyment and minimize stress and hassle. The event is organized but not regimented, safe but not stogy.
Attendees respect each other and their machines—speed in the park is kept in safe limits, making a little noise is no sin, as long as it is done in the areas not designated as quiet zones and the only strict requirement is that everybody unwind and have a good time—without giving anybody else a bad time.
The weekend-long event ran from July 19th to 21st and featured a swap meet, bike games and welcome gathering with music and movies on Friday, a poker run, Wisconsin dinner, kickstart contest, BBC tent party with music by Highway 414. And of course the main event Bike Show on Saturday with party recovery and wind-up on Sunday.
Here are the event winners for the weekend:
Poker Run Winner
- Tom Rasman – 6-10 Straight
Kickstart Contest Winner
- Kyle Winkels
Keg Push
- Parker Keston
Slow Race
- Jason Keston
Wienie Bite
- Kim Winkels
Balloon Toss
- Jim & Val Cutting
Grand Prize
- Kim Winkels
Bike Show Winners (chosen by people’s choice)
Best of Show
- Al Hendrick, 1949 BSA Bantam
Competition
- Ray Sterns, 1967 Triumph T100
Old Stock
- Al Hendrick, 1949 BSA Bantam
Late Stock
- 1st Tom Rasman, 1969 Triumph Bonneville
- 2nd Kim Winkels, 1976 Triumph Bonneville
- 3rd Gary Thompson, 1973 Norton Commando Interstate
Modern Stock
- 1st Riley Hansen, 2010 Triumph Street Triple
- 2nd Dave Spanjar, 2015 Triumph Thunderbird LT
Modern Retro Stock
- 1st Kyle Winkels, 2002 Triumph T100
- 2nd Peter Bauman, 2013 Triumph Thruxton
- 3rd Ron Finster, 2007 Triumph T100
Custom
- 1st Jim Cutting, 1976 Triumph Bonneville
- 2nd Kyle Winkels, 2003 Triumph America
- 3rd Chris Heintz, 2002 Triumph America
Radical
- Ted Kukla, 1971 Triumph Bonneville
Rat
- Jeff Harden, Triumph T100
Non-British
- 1st Glen Winkels, 2004 Honda XL70
- 2nd Ron Vance, Honda Moped