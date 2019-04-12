Save the Dates: 39th BBC Rally Turns 20 in 2019

In one of those coincidences that happen from time to time, the theme of the British Biker Cooperative’s 39th Motorcycle Rally and Show is “20 Years of Kickin’ it at the Cave.” The Rally poster features the image of a rider huffin’ and puffin’ as he works to kick-start his bike. That is an image we recently conjured up with a look at the joys of kick-starting old bikes for the first time in the spring.

The rally and bike show will happen at Eagle Cave Resort near Blue River, Wis., July 19-21. It will commemorate the BBC Rally being held at the Eagle Cave site for twenty years.

Though the BBC membership consists of devoted British brand owners, riders of all brands and those who are not members of the BBC are welcome to come to the Rally and enter their ride in the show—there is a non-British bike class.

With live music, motorcycle games, BBC-branded swag available, demo rides hosted by Schlossmann’s Triumph, poker run, shower facilities, great camp sites, an on-site restaurant and Eagle Cave itself, the Rally and show is really a hard event to beat.

It’s important to know there are no day passes; the pass prices are for the entire event. You can leave and ride the spectacular southern Wisconsin back roads, take in the scenic Lower Wisconsin Riverway and your wrist band gets you back in to the Rally site whenever you are ready.

Weekend-long passes in advance for non-BBC members are $55 ($60 at the gate), kids 14-17, $40, kids under 13 are free. Saturday night, the pass at the gate after 10 pm is $40. The event pass for BBC members is $45.

For more information on the Rally e-mail: britbikercoop@gmail.com or call 262-514-2073.

For more on the BBC, visit: http://www.britishbiker.net/index.htm.