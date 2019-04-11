2019 Denver Supercross Preview:

Webb’s Pathways To The Title

The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is in its home stretch with three rounds to go as it comes into Broncos Stadium at Mile High—the first time in Supercross hits Denver since 1996, and the first time at this venue. The battle between series leader Cooper Webb and primary challengers Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac is clear. Webb has a clear path to the championship, while Musquin and Tomac will need help to stop Webb from being crowned in Las Vegas—or sooner.

The Denver Supercross start time has been rescheduled, and the NBCSN coverage will be on a half-hour delay. According to NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold will be covering the Denver Supercross beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. On cable, NBCSN will start coverage at 8 p.m. Qualifying, which is available only with the NBC Sports Gold subscription package, begins at 1:30 ET. We have, of course, updated our 2019 Supercross Cable and Streaming Television Schedule.

Cooper Webb comes into the Denver Supercross with just two rivals remaining. Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin are tied, 21 points behind Webb with three rounds to go. That’s a huge gap, and one that gives Webb two solid routes to the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

If Cooper Webb lands three podium finishes in the final three race—and he has been on the podium in 10 of fourteen races this year—Webb is the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Champion, regardless of what Tomac and Musquin do. Webb is at 309 points. If he scores three P3 finishes, that’s another 63 points. That would put Webb at 372 points at the end of the year. If Tomac or Musquin win out in the final three races—288 points plus 78 points for three wins—that tops either out at 366 points. They both need help, and from more than each other.

Cooper Webb clinches the title with wins in Denver and E. Rutherford. If that happens, Webb will have 361 points. Right now, Tomac and Musquin have 288 points. Give either rider two P2 points, and that puts them at 334 points—27 points behind with just 26 points on offer in Las Vegas. 5. The track looks short and simple at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, and that should make for close racing. After the 180-degree left-hand start after a long start run, there are five 180 corners and just two 90-degree left-handers. The finish could be a wild one if it’s close. After a whoop run, three small jumps are guarding a left hand 180, then a run backward down the start straight, followed by a right-hander to set the riders up for two small jumps before the finish line jump. Definitely, anything can happen in that sequence.

6. It will be chilly and dry at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. When the gate drops for the Main Event, it will be in the mid-40s, with almost no chance of rain.

7. Ken Roczen and Blake Baggett are not mathematically eliminated yet, but they do not have a reasonable path to the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. With three riders ahead of the duo, it is virtually impossible for Roczen or Baggett to come out on top. At this point, all they can do is be spoilers for Webb. Roczen, of course, would like his first win in two years, while Baggett will want to repeat his Glendale win. Otherwise, Roczen is safe in P4 for the year, and Baggett isn’t likely to get challenged for P5 by Dean Wilson, who has a lock on P6.

8. Joey Savatgy is set for Rookie of the Year, though he has Cole Seely to contend with for P7 in the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Standings. Seely is two points ahead of Savatgy going into Denver, so it’s a two-man battle. Wilson has over 40 points on them, and Justin Barcia is 20 points back after going 17-17-19 in the last three races.

9. Zach Osborne is on a tear, and you know he wants a taste of the podium. With a 6-7-8-6-5 run going, Osborne is looking great as a 29-year-old rookie in the 450SX. He started the year injured, so Rookie of the Year was off the table immediately, yet he makes an argument that he’s the best new 450SX rider for 2019.

Photography by Rich Shepherd, Ryne Swanberg, et al

