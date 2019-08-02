2020 BMW R 1250 R and R 1250 RS First Look

The big changes to the roadster R and touring RS models from BMW is the addition of the ShiftCam 1250 motor on the 2020 BMW R 1250 R and R 1250 RS motorcycles. The larger displacement powerplants aren’t the only changes, however, and we also have the latest on the dazzling array of options and packages for these 2020 BMW motorcycles.

The BMW ShiftCam 1250 motor comes to the BMW R 1250 R and RS for 2020. Debuting last year on the R 1250 GS and R 1250 RT, the larger and more powerful boxer makes its way through BMW’s sport and roadster lines. Claimed output is the same for the R and RS: 136 horsepower at 7750 rpm and 105 ft/lbs of torque at 6250 rpm. These numbers line up with the GS and RT. We have the details on the BMW ShiftCam powerplant here.

The 2020 R 1250 R also gets a new smart headlight. The new Headlight Pro system has a LED DRL that runs when the sun is out. When it gets dark (sundown or a tunnel), the main headlight automatically goes on. You can also manually trigger the main headlight.

There’s also a new headlight system on the 2020 BMW R 1250 RS, along with a new fairing. While the RS doesn’t get the Headlight pro, it does have twin LED headlights integrated into the sportier fairing. Additionally, there’s a new spoiler below the engine.

There’s a new 6.5-inch TFT display on the R 1250 R and R 1250 RS that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Plenty of information about the motorcycle is available through the system. In addition to controlling your music and telephone, it also displays navigation aids, though not GPS.

The 2020 BMW R 1250 R comes in different flavors. In addition to the standard R, BMW has the sport-oriented Style HP option ($600—sport display, tank cover, spoiler, tri-color paint), the Style Exclusive package ($500—tank cover, Pollux Metallic Matte paint) that BMW describes as “pure elegance,” the Sport Package ($350), and the Option 719 Sparkling Bronze Metallic paint ($950). You can also add in the functional ZSL Select Package for $2950. It adds a wide variety of features, the most significant being electronic suspension, clutchless shifting, ABS Pro, linked brakes, dynamic traction control, additional ride modes, hill-start control, cruise control, and a centerstand.

There are also many ways to configure the 2020 BMW R 1250 RS. Groupings include the Style Sport package ($500—gold calipers, tank cover, spoiler, Austin Yellow Metallic paint), Exclusive Style Package ($400—gold calipers, tank cover, Imperial Blue Metallic paint), and Option 719 Sparkling Bronze Metallic paint ($1100). The RS gets its own ZSL Select Package, which runs $3150. It has a similar set of features as the R.

Both motorcycles have various optional customization packages. For the ultimate in customization, the BMW Motorrad Spezial program offers additional colors and trick parts. For instance, there are billet parts packages than sell for $2700. The option combinations for the R an RS are virtually endless, and we have just touched on the major packages, so you’ll be spending plenty of time consulting with your local dealer. Don’t be surprised when the total for your $15k motorcycle ends up well north of $20k when you get all the goodies you want.

2020 BMW R 1250 R and R 1250 RS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Two-section w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork w/ central spring strut; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17

Rear wheel: 5.50 x 17

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches (RS: 60.2 inches)

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Trail: 4.9 inches (RS: 4.4 inches)

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg

Curb weight: 527 pounds (RS: 536 pounds)

2020 BMW R 1250 R Colors

Black Storm Metallic

Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red (Style HP Package, $600)

Pollux Metallic Matte (Style Exclusive Package, $500)

Option 719 Sparkling Bronze Metallic ($950)

2020 BMW R 1250 RS Colors

Black Storm Metallic

Austin Yellow Metallic Matte (Style Sport, $500)

Imperial Blue Metallic (Style Exclusive, $400)

Option 719 Sparkling Bronze Metallic ($1100)

2020 BMW R 1250 R and R 1250 RS Prices