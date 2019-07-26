Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: Motorcycle News

Following the death of Carlin Dunne during the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June, the Board of Directors have decided to cancel motorcycle racing during the 2020 event.

The reason is to conduct analysis for the long-term viability of motorocycles racing up the 12.42-mile course that contains 156 corners and stops at 14,115 feet above sea level.

The cancelation will allow race organizers can gather data and analytics to review more thoroughly the impact on the overall event in the absence of this program

“Motorcycles have been a part of the PPIHC for the past 29 years, and their history on America’s Mountain dates back to the inaugural running in 1916,” said Tom Osborne, Chairman.

“That said, the motorcycle program hasn’t been an annual event. They have run 41 of the 97 years we’ve been racing on Pikes Peak. It’s just time to take a hard look at every aspect of the race, including the motorcycle program, and determine whether or not the event may change,” he added.

PPIHC staff and board members will continue to track all metrics related to the annual race and make a final determination in late 2020 about whether or not the inclusion of a motorcycle program will take place in future years.

During this year’s event, Dunne – the first motorcyclist to break the 10-minute lap record at Pikes Peak – passed due to injuries sustained during the 2019 edition of the iconic race.

The 36-year-old Dunne, who posted the first-ever record lap of under 10 minutes on a motorcycle during the 2012 season riding a Ducati Multistrada 1200, crashed in the final of four sectors of the 2019 edition of the race while competing aboard the Ducati Streetfighter V4.

This immediately prompted officials to take a closer look at the safety measures for riders there. We’ll keep you updated on this developing story.

For more on motorcycle racing history at Pikes Peak, click here.