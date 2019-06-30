RIP Carlin Dunne

Carlin Dunne, the first motorcyclist to break the 10-minute lap record at the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, has passed due to injuries sustained during the 2019 edition of the iconic race.

Dunne, who posted the first-ever record lap of under 10 minutes on a motorcycle during the 2012 season riding a Ducati Multistrada 1200, crashed in the final of four sectors of the 2019 edition of the race.

He was piloting a new Ducati Streetfighter V4, which he posted the pole this week while competiting on the 12.42-mile course that takes riders from 9,390 to 14,115 feet.

“Carlin Dunne was as gracious and humble a man as you can imagine,” says Arthur Coldwells. “Attending our Ultimate/JETT Tuning track day I got to know him a little and I was immediately struck by his self-effacing humor and obviously kind nature.

“His incredible skill on a motorcycle was the stuff of legend. Carlin was a huge credit to this sport that we all love; and we are desperately sad to lose him. Deepest and sincerest sympathies from everyone at Ultimate Motorcycling go to all his family and friends. God speed Carlin.”

The Board of Directors of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb says: “Throughout the 97 years that this unique race has been conducted on America’s Mountain, we have experienced the ultimate joy in victory, the disappointment of failure and now, the unexpected heartbreak of the loss of a competitor, whose love of the race brought him to Pikes Peak.

“We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family. Carlin will be remembered as a warm hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport”. The Board of Directors of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.”

“There are no words to describe our shock and sadness,” says Jason Chinnock, CEO Ducati North America. “Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts.”

The staff at Ultimate Motorcycling expresses its deepest sympathy for Dunne, his friends and family, and the motorcycle community.