2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Results, Heavyweight Motorcycles

Cycle News editor Rennie Scaysbrook has done it. Following three years of runner-up finishes at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the Australian living in California has won the infamous race that takes riders 12.42 miles through 156 corners up to the Colorado mountain’s summit of 14,115 feet.

Scaysbrook piloted an Aprilia Tuono Factory to a 9:44.963 during this year’s 97th edition of Pikes Peak – a time that broke the previous Heavyweight record set by Chris Fillmore of 9:49.625 (2017, KTM Super Duke R).

Scaysbrook beat his previous best time by 14 seconds. Unfortunately, the death of four-time Pikes Peak winner and icon of the mountain who helped mentor Scaysbrook, Carlin Dunne, overshadowed Rennie’s victory.

The 36-year-old Dunne crashed during Sunday’s race while racing the all-new Ducati Streetfighter V4 in the Exhibition Powersport class, and passed due to injuries sustained in the wreck.

“The event was spectacular, until we heard of Carlin’s Dunne’s accident,” said Rennie Scaysbrook. “Carlin was a huge part of my Pikes Peak experience, helping me as a rookie in 2016 as a mentor, then going head to head with me in 2018—a race he came out the winner. Carlin was a gentleman.

“As the final two competitors to to take the start the race this year, Carlin shook my hand and wished me luck, as we both told each other we’d see each other at the top. The world has lost a true champion.”

As for the race, Scaysbrook says: “The race was one of those occasions where my motorcycle and I just gelled. The work we did throughout the week was calculated and systematic, making the bike better and better, and I’m so grateful to have such an incredible team behind me to help achieve this result.”

In the Heavyweight division, Codie Vahsholtz (Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak, 10:03.908) and Akinori Inoue (2018 Kawasaki Z900RS, 10:36.884) finished second and third, respectively.

Winning the Exhibition Powersport division was Lucy Glockner aboard the BMW S 1000 R (9:58.878).

For 2019, in honor of the Pikes Peak project, Aprilia has released a limited edition “Summit Attack” version of the Tuono. The bike – limited to just 25 units – will arrive in July, and is reserved for the US market only: https://www.aprilia.com/us_EN/bikes/road/V4/tuono-v4-1100-factory-summit-attack/.

For some great video commentary on the Pikes Peak experience, check out Rennie’s videos here.

2019 Pikes Peak Photo Gallery