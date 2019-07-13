Arai Corsair-X Hayden Laguna and Chaser-X Racing Motorcycle Helmets First Look

Arai has debuted two new helmets—the Arai Corsair-X Hayden Laguna and Chaser-X—though you might have to go to two different countries to buy them.

The Arai Chaser-X is a limited-edition helmet issued in conjunction with Team Suzuki Ecstar, the company’s MotoGP factory team featuring Alex Rins and Joan Mir. The name Suzuki is proudly displayed, and recalls the Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP factory racing motorcycle that won the Grand Prix of the Americas at the Circuit of the Americas this year.

Although the Suzuki MotoGP themed helmet is called a Chaser-X, it looks to be an Arai Corsair-X—the flagship racing helmet in the Arai catalog. The helmet has earned ACU Gold Standard certification, which means it meets a standard that meets the regulations of Snell and ECE 22.05. The Chaser-X is available at UK Suzuki dealers, and Suzuki’s UK website. However, because it lacks DOT certification, it is not a legal motorcycle helmet in the United States.

A helmet Americans can buy without international legal entanglements is the Arai Corsair-X Hayden Laguna. It’s the third Corsair-X with a Nicky Hayden theme, taking its place alongside the Nicky-6 and Nicky-7. The Hayden Laguna graphics are inspired by the graphics his Arai sported when he won the United States Grand Prix at Laguna Seca in 2006.

MotoAmerica Junior Cup series competitor Dallas Daniels debuted the Hayden Laguna helmet on MotoAmerica Live+ today. “My family and the Hayden family have been close for years,” said Daniels. “Nicky was a big inspiration in my life and my childhood hero, so being able to wear his replica helmet is just a dream come true.”

Arai Chaser-X Helmet Fast Facts

Sizes: XS-XXL

Arai Chaser-X Price: £550 MSRP (approximately $690 USD)

Arai Corsair-X Hayden Laguna Fast Facts

Sizes: XS-XXL

Arai Corsair-X Nicky Hayden Price: $980 MSRP

Arai Corsair-X Hayden Laguna and Chaser-X Photo Gallery