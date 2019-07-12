Presley’s 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH-1200 Electra Glide Available

It’s no secret that rock ’n’ roll pioneer and icon Elvis Presley was a motorcycle enthusiast. He owned countless motorcycles, but this AMF-era 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH-1200 Electra Glide is a special one. It is claimed to be the last motorcycle Presley purchased before dying in 1977. Kruse GWS Auctions will put the Presley Electra Glide on the auction block on August 31 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location in Los Angeles as part of the Artifacts of Hollywood collection.

According to Kruse GWS Auctions, Presley bought the 1976 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide on August 11 in California. The FLH is custom-painted and is a low-mileage example. Previously, the Electra Glide has been displayed in a glass case at the Pioneer Auto Show in Murdo, South Dakota.

The 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH-1200 Electra Glide featured a 1206cc Shovelhead motor with a four-speed transmission. Peak output was 58 horsepower at 5150 rpm. With a curb weight of 761 pounds, the FLH topped out at about 84 mph.

Along with the motorcycle, all of the essential documentation is included, such as the title and registration in Elvis Presley’s name. There is also a bill of sale, as Presley sold the 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH-1200 Electra Glide just three months before his death.

NADA Guides put the value of an excellent condition 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH-1200 Electra Glide at $16,395. Expect to pay much more for the Presley motorcycle.

If for some reason Presley’s Electra Glide doesn’t interest you, the Artifacts of Hollywood event has a wide-ranging array of Presley memorabilia up for auction. At the top of the pecking order is a 1973 Lincoln Continental stretch limo that Presley personally drove and housed at Graceland. At the other end of the spectrum are an array of medical devices used by Presley’s nurse to monitor his health on tour, including a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer, ophthalmoscope, ear lavage, throat probe, and medical light.

If you happen to buy the Presley 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide, you can also bid on a 1967 GMC pickup truck owned by Presley and kept at his Circle G Ranch in Mississippi. That will be perfect for hauling the FLH home, if it will fit in the truck’s short bed. You can also bid on a leather and wool coat of Presley’s and, should you win the auction, proudly wear it while you drive.