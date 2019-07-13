2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M First Look:

Refined Superbikes

In the paddock of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Geico US Round of the 2019 FIM Superbike World Championship, Yamaha North America debuted the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M—the Japanese manufacturer’s next evolution of its powerful track-ready superbikes. Updates come in the form of engine enhancements, electronic improvements, suspension upgrades, and styling refinements to keep the two apex-predators in fighting shape within their segment.

The 998cc inline-four crossplane crankshaft powerplant returns, with several performance updates. Twisting the grip of the YZF-R1 and R1M is some of the most ear-to-ear grinning fun a motorcyclist can have, not to mention the brilliant exhaust note. To eke out more performance from the CP4 motor, Yamaha engineers imbued it with finger-follow rocker arms, which should increase the efficiency of the valve train. Coupled with that update are revised cam profiles. Additionally, the cylinder head is new, as are the fuel injectors. New Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension is featured on the 2020 YZF-R1M. The top-shelf R1M has always used electronic suspension. For 2020, things are being kicked up a notch with an all-new pressurized Öhlins NPX fork, along with revised shock settings to compliment the new fork. Of course, all suspension settings can be quickly and easily adjusted from the dash. The standard R1 receives suspension updates, as well. While the 2020 Yamaha R1 isn’t getting the R1M’s shiny new Öhlins, engineers have worked on improving performance of the KYB and feel by reducing oil height, spring rate, new shim stacks, and adjusting settings. The rear shock has also been retuned to compensate for the fork changes. Yamaha has upgraded the R1 and R1M to Bridgestone Battlax Racing Street RS11 tires. These tires have a new tread pattern and updated rubber compounds. The YZF-R1 and R1M electronics gain more adjustability. For 2020, the YZF-R1 and R1M’s comprehensive six-axis-IMU supported electronic package will allow even more refinements. There are now seven electronic rider aids that can be independently adjusted. R1 and R1M owners will be able to choose between two ABS settings. BC1 is optimized for straight-line, while BC2 is described as allowing superior braking when cornering. Also, the front brake pads have a new formulation. The 2020 R1s gives the riders the ability to adjust engine braking between three levels.

Mobile devices can make changes to the brake control and engine braking settings on the R1 and R1M. The new ride-by-wire system eliminates throttle cables. The new YZF-R1 and R1M look even more aggressive, and this is more than Bold New Graphics. Pushing in an even more audacious styling direction, the revised bikes feature a sharper, more aerodynamically sound design. Yamaha claims that aerodynamics has been improved by 5.3 percent when a rider is fully tucked. In terms of comfort, the side panels have been smoothed, which Yamaha hopes will improve ergonomics for a wider variety of riders. In addition, the YZF-R1M receives a carbon fiber tail section to accentuate its overall striking carbon fiber presence—even its color is Carbon Fiber. The new twin headlights are LEDs. The MSRP of both the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M has increased. With all those updates, the standard 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 now has an MSRP of $17,399, up $700 from last year. The flagship YZF-R1M has an MSRP of $26,099, which is $3100 over last year’s model. If you want a 2020 Yamaha R1M, you’ll need to place a reservation on Yamaha’s website. After you reserve an R1M, be patient. You won’t see them in selected dealerships until September 2019. The standard R1 also arrives in September, but reservations are not needed.

2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 50.9mm

Compression ratio: 13.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 16 valves

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist-and-slip

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar cast aluminum w/ magnesium subframe

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches (YZF-R1M: Fully adjustable Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension NPX 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches (YZF-R1: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches)

Wheels: 10-spoke magnesium

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Racing Street RS11

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers and master cylinder

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Bosch (cornering and adjustable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.3 inches

Rake: 24.0 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 33.7 inches (YZF-R1: 33.9 inches)

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Estimated fuel economy: 33 mpg

Curb weight: 448 pounds (YZF-R1: 450 pounds)

COLORS

2020 Yamaha YZF-R1: Team Yamaha Blue; Raven

2020 Yamaha YZF-R1M: Carbon Fiber

PRICES

2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 Price: $17,399 MSRP

2020 Yamaha YZF-R1M Price: $26,099 MSRP

2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M Photo Gallery