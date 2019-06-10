Easy Rider Returns to Theaters for 50th Anniversary (Restored 4K Version)

Easy Rider Returns to the Big Screen

Regardless if you’re riding a Ducati Scrambler downtown with a pure hipster look or a new CVO Harley with the latest waterproof gear, you’ve heard of Easy Rider.

Filmed in 1969, Easy Rider became the defining flick of the counterculture. The movie follows Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper) as they travel the South from Los Angeles to New Orleans on proceeds garnered in a cocaine deal.

It also became an iconic movie for the true motorcycle junky, just as Two Lane Blacktop did for those into muscle cars and street drag racing. And its message still holds true today.

“In 1969, I went looking for America,” said Fonda, who co-wrote the film with Terry Southern and director Dennis Hopper. “Fifty years later, I’m still looking.”

The movie turns 50 this July 14, and to celebrate, Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Entertainment are returning Easy Rider to more than 400 theaters across America. Expect a sharper experience; the flick was restored in a 4K version for the upcoming anniversary shows.

Show times will be limited: 4 and 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 17. The Fathom Events presentation will also include an exclusive introduction by Fonda.

Tickets for Easy Rider can be purchased today at www.FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices. Check the Fathom Events website for theater locations.

Easy Rider – A Look Back

A massive box-office hit when it was released, Easy Rider did more than impress a generation of young, disillusioned Americans, who had never seen themselves represented in film quite as accurately before

The film, which costs around $400,000 to make and grossed $60 million worldwide, was also a critical hit, The New York Times called it “A statement on film,” and Hopper received the First Film Award at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival.

Fifty years later, it returns to the South of France where Peter Fonda will present a restored 4K version of the film from its original 35mm original picture negative this month at Cannes Classics 2019. The restoration, which will be used for the Fathom Events screenings, was done by Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna.

Co-star Jack Nicholson and the film’s screenplay were both nominated for Oscars. In 1998, Easy Rider was added to the National Film Registry, and the iconic movie is also part of the American Film Institute’s list of 100 best American films.

“A seminal counterculture film that spoke for a generation, Easy Rider captured the imagination and social consciousness of the late ‘60s,” said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas.

“On the big screen fifty years later, the film continues to resonate, doing so beautifully in its new 4K restoration.”