Honda's Conors Tops Sunday Isle of Man TT Qualifying

2019 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results – Superbike, Superstock, Sidecars

Qualifying for the 2019 Isle of Man TT began May 25, but due to unsafe conditions due to rain, fog and a misty track, only two days of qualifying occurred (Sunday and Tuesday).

Since Tuesday, four days and nine qualifying sessions were canceled. This pushed back the race schedule, which was set to open Sunday with the RST Superbike TT.

Instead, under clearing conditions, riders spent Sunday qualifying, which included the Superbike/Superstock riders and Sidecars.

Once the mist subsided on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, the TT Superbike pilots got to work. Leading the day was Honda’s Conor Cumins, who posted a time of 128.92 mph. Though quickest Sunday, he was still behind the top time of qualifying set by Dean Harrison – a 129.53 mph set aboard the Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki ZX-10R.

TT favorite Michael Dunlop, the nephew of the late Joey Dunlop who holds the TT win record with 26, had a horrible day. The 18-time TT winner’s Tyco BMW S 1000 RR broke down at Mountain Box during his first lap, and he had to remain there for the rest of the session.

In the Superstock class BMW S 1000 RR rider Peter Hickman, the outright record holder (1135.452 mph) was just a bit slower than Conor’s Superbike time; Hickman posted a 128.499 on his Superstock machine and was followed by Conor’s CBR1000RR Fireblade Superstock bike (127.171).

Lee Johnston got two laps in on his Supersport machine and put them to good use by edging out Gary Johnson as fastest on the day. Lee’s best lap of 122.926 was well down on 126.094 recorded by Dean Harrison earlier in the week but with strong winds on the Mountain, it was never going to be a fast day for the lighter 600cc machines.

Sidecar qualifying was dominated once more by John Holden and Lee Cain, but the Birchall Brothers closed the gap: 114.986mph versus 114.930mph.

Following is provisional reschedule for Monday at the 2019 Isle of Man TT (courtesy of IOMTT.com) (all local times):