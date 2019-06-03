Dainese Experience Heads to Franciacorta and Iceland

Following the success of the Riding Master at Misano Adriatico, Dainese now presents two more events in its Experience project. On June 29, the Franciacorta circuit will host the second chapter of the Dainese Riding Masters; in late July Dainese Expedition Masters will make its debut – a nine-day trip on- and off-road across Iceland.

Dainese Riding Master at Misano Adriatico, the first event of the Dainese Experience project, gave the fans the chance to ride in the legendary Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli with Valentino Rossi and VR46 Academy instructors. Based on the successful event, Dainese now presents the second round of the Riding Masters.

On June 29, at the Franciacorta circuit, Dainese will again offer its experience to all riding enthusiasts and fans of the brand, repeating the same set up. Riding Master Franciacorta will be divided into classes based on participant’s level, from novice to aspiring professional rider.

Safety classes 1 and 2 are available for those who want to approach motorcycle riding for the first time and learn basic techniques or increase their safety during the more delicate phases of road riding. Two Racing Classes are also being offered: Racing 1 is designed for those with no track experience and want to learn the fundamentals of track riding. Racing 2 is for those who want to improve their performance and control of the bike in extreme situations, such as hard braking and cornering at maximum lean angle.

The Dainese Experience goes beyond the track with Expedition Masters, providing enthusiasts with an incredible opportunity to explore the untainted beauty of Iceland by motorcycle, July 27 to August 4. Starting in Reykjavik, the tour will explore the entire perimeter of the island, guiding participants through landscapes with active volcanoes, geysers, glaciers, and fjords.

Expedition Masters provides ideal conditions for learning off-road riding techniques in total safety. Specific Training Camps will be held to show participants how best to handle paved and dirt roads in all weather conditions, with the support of a first-rate technical package.

The registration fee includes the rental of a BMW R 1250 GS HP motorcycle, insurance, accommodation, a qualified guide, on- and off-road training sessions, and a professional photo/video service. The full kit provided for the trip includes a head-to-toe Explorer outfit: an AGV AX9 helmet, Antartica Gore-Tex jacket and pants, Universe gloves, and Centauri boots.

The Dainese Experience is a program of exclusive activities for acquiring the skills and techniques riders need in order to face any motorcycle experience with confidence and awareness. It provides tools that allow riders to have fun and express their full potential, in total safety.

