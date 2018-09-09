2018 Misano MotoGP Results

There were three favorites ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix:

MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez

Home rider Valentino Rossi

Home team Ducati

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez fought to the very end of the 27-lap race, but didn’t claim the win. As for Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Rossi, the nine-time World Champion struggled before his home crowd in yellow, claiming seventh.

The Ducati Team’s outcome was much different, though the results for its riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo were drastically different.

Dovizioso would claim victory after remaining in first from lap six to the checkered flag. Lorenzo stayed on his teammate’s GP18 tail from lap six on, but with much pressure behind from Marquez, Lorenzo crashed out at turn 8 on the penultimate lap, ending the chance for a 1-2 Ducati finish.

Lorenzo remounted, and had to settle for 17th – just outside points.

Dovizioso earned his first win at Misano, and Ducati’s second win at its home circuit not far from Bologna – the other arriving from Casey Stoner back in 2007, the year that the Australian Stoner won Ducati’s only MotoGP title.

Marquez finished second, 2.822 seconds behind. Taking the final podium was LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow who finished in a lonely third, 7.269 seconds back.

Ducati has now won three-consecutive races: Brno (Dovizioso), Austria (Lorenzo) and now Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Dovizioso, who also led Friday practice, now has three wins this season, and moves to second in the points battle – 67 points behind Marquez with six rounds remaining.

“We did everything perfect,” Andrea Dovizioso said from the winner’s circle. “From the test we worked everything well. We came here with a good base. I’m really happy. The only way to win was being perfect because Jorge was really strong, and so was Marquez.”

When the San Marino Grand Prix began, the pole-man Lorenzo took the hole shot followed by Dovizioso, Alama Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller and Marquez.

By the second lap, Lorenzo was trailed closely by Dovizioso and Marquez, and these three would keep the top three positions until the penultimate lap.

Dovizioso passed Lorenzo at turn 7 with 22 laps to go. The Italian remained out front as Lorenzo and Marquez battled for second place. Marquez would also pass Lorenzo, and remain in second for six laps, but Lorenzo took back second with nine laps to go.

As Lorenzo and Marquez caught up to Dovizioso, Lorenzo crashed at turn 8 with one lap to go. Following the crash Marquez went into conservative mode to claim an easy second place.

This moved Crutchlow in third, where he finished, the Brit taking his second podium of the season including his win in Argentina.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins finished fourth, over seven seconds behind Crutchlow. HRinse was followed by Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa and Rossi.

Rounding out the top 10 were Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone Angel Nieto Team Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco.

Following his second-place finish, Marquez has 221 points, 67 ahead Dovizioso, who bumped Rossi for second place overall. Rossi is now third, 70 points behind, and Lorenzo is fourth, 91 adrift.

The 2018 MotoGP Championship now breaks for two weeks ahead of round 14 of 19 – the Grand Prix of Aragon at Motorland Aragon, a race that was won for the past two years by four-time reigning MotoGP Champion Marquez.

2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after round 13 of 19)