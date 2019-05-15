Dunlop Trailmax D604 Motorcycle and Scooter Tires

The new Dunlop Trailmax D604 motorcycle tire is designed for motorcycles with 12-inch wheels that accommodate a 120/70 front tire and 130/70 rear tire. That makes the Dunlop D604 compatible with the Honda Grom, Honda Ruckus, and Honda Monkey motorcycles, as well as the Yamaha Zuma 125 scooter. Further, various models from Vespa and Kymco use the 120/70 x 12 and 130/70 x 12 wheel and tire combination.

As the name implies, the Trailmax D604 tire is patterned after street-focused adventure motorcycle tires.

According to Dunlop, the tread pattern is 80-percent street and 20-percent off-road. This will give the owner of the small motorcycle and scooter the capability of confidently accessing friendly dirt roads when necessary.

MSRP for the Dunlop D604 120/70 x 12 front tire is $65, while the D604 130/70 x 12 rear tire has an MSRP of $72. For more information, visit Dunlop Motorcycle Tires.