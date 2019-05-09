Indian Motorcycle Rental Program

For a first time in “America’s first motorcycle company,” Indian Motorcycle has launched a rental program at select dealers around the country. The rental length of the aptly named Indian Motorcycle Rentals can be as short as four hours to as long as several weeks.

And to make life easier, rental insurance is included in the fee. The fees begin around $150 per day (varies based on dealers; can be as low as $100 for six hours) for an Indian Scout.

So far nine dealerships are involved:

Music City Indian Motorcycle, Nashville, Tenn.

Indian Motorcycle of Marietta, Marietta, Ga.

Mission City Indian Motorcycle, Boerne, Texas

Indian Motorcycle of Redlands, Redlands, Calif.

Indian Motorcycle of San Diego, San Diego, Calif.

Indian Motorcycle of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Spirit Indian Motorcycle, San Jose, Calif.

Indian Motorcycle of Southeastern Virginia Newport News, Va.

Indian Motorcycle of St. Charles, St. Charles Mo.

Indian Motorcycle Rentals has plans to continue to expand throughout the year. Participating dealers will have a rental fleet with various models available. Each dealer’s rental fleet will be updated out every 12-18 months to ensure riders have the opportunity to ride Indian Motorcycle’s current model year lineup.

Riders with a valid motorcycle license can go online to book their Indian Motorcycle experience in advance to ensure bike availability at the Indian Motorcycle Rentals’ web page. Riders also required to bring their own helmet, long pants and close-toed shoes.

“Whether local or from out of town, Indian Motorcycle Rentals provides a premium experience for riders in need of a bike,” said Reid Wilson, Sr. Director Marketing and Product Development for Indian Motorcycle.

“With a rental fleet featuring the current model year lineup, riders will have the opportunity to experience the latest and greatest from Indian Motorcycle.”