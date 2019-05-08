2019 ‘Spirit of the Scrambler’ Winner

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is the mecca for enthusiasts who favor the past, today and future in motorcycling.

The event populates the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, Calif., with many restored and unrestored originals. The customization scene is also fluid at the Quail Lodge, various custom motorcycles spotted throughout the show.

Ducati North America backed the latter by presenting its “Spirit of the Scrambler” class award at the show that connected more than 3,000 participants to the best in motorcycle culture.

The class, announced by Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock who was present with is personal customized Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled, was designed to “recognize Scramblers built to have fun no matter the terrain, expressing the owner’s personality without ever taking itself too seriously.”

Claiming the award was Tom Zipprian, who received the trophy for his one-of-a-kind 2015 Scrambler Icon.

“With design cues including a sleek seat and custom-painted tank evoking a subdued orange and yellow color palette, the Scrambler Icon was a hit among spectators,” Ducati says.

Additionally, Ducati brought its Scrambler Summer Road Trip with new 2019 models for guests to experience. Demo rides were had by riders of all skill levels on the beautiful roads around the Carmel Valley. Additional activities at the Scrambler Road Trip area included a coffee lounge, games and guitars for the community experience. This is the third year of the Scrambler Summer Road Trip, and its first appearance at The Quail, kicking off a cross-country tour.

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering took place on Saturday, May 4 at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California. Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for a look at some of our favorite rides at the show.