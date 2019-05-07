First Look: 2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX Updates

With the Honda CRF450R motocrosser, CRF450RW Works Edition motocrosser, and CRF450RX off-road racer sharing the same platform, all three enjoy most of the same upgrades for 2020.

So, let’s see what is in store for the 2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX off-road competition motorcycles. These updates do not apply to the 2020 Honda CRF450X and CRF450L.

1. Traction control comes to the 2020 Honda CRF450 off-road line. Going by the name Honda Selectable Torque Control, the system watches for wheelspin by monitoring how quickly the motor gains engine speed. When that happens, torque is reduced in an effort to regain traction. There are three levels of intrusion that are selected via a handlebar switch.

2. Engine mapping has been changed for the riding modes. Racers can choose between Smooth, Standard, and Aggressive riding modes. Honda hasn’t revealed in what way the mapping has been altered.

3. There are new standard settings for the fork and shock on the 2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX motorcycles. Again, Honda isn’t saying what those changes are, but they say the new setting will result in “improved chassis balance and overall handling.”

4. Honda has lowered the battery mounting location by 1.1 inches. We all know why Honda did that—lower the center of gravity for better handling.

5. The rear brake pad material on the three motorcycles has been updated. Honda tells us that it is “for improved performance and increased durability.”

6. Say goodbye to the lower rotor-guard on the rear wheel. Honda has tossed it to increase cooling of the rotor, and to reduce weight on the 2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX.

7. Exclusive to the 2020 Honda CRF450RWE is a new titanium Yoshimura header pipe. Honda says the new header pipe is lighter and produces more power.

8. The 2020 Honda CRF450RWE also gets dual compound Renthal Kevlar grips. The CRF450R and CRF450RX do not enjoy the grip update.

9. All three motorcycles get new graphics of varying boldness. The 2020 Honda CRF450R and CRF450RX get new graphics, while the 2020 Honda CRF450RWE’s graphics are updated by Throttle Jockey to replicate what you will see on the Team Honda HRC racebikes used by Ken Roczen and Cole Seely.

10. Side panel updates to the 2020 CRF450RWE give it even more of a factory look. The CRF450RWE’s side-panel pieces are smaller—Honda claims increased durability—and they are in line with the Team Honda HRC racing motorcycles. Plus, the plastic number plates are red to match the factory racers.

11. Please be patient as you wait for the three 450s to become available. You can get the CRF450R in July, and the CRF450RWE and CRF450RX a month later.

2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX Specs

ENGINE



Motor: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 450cc

Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm

Compression ratio: 13.5:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle body

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS



Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa inverted 49mm fork; 12.0 inches (RWE: Kashima coating on fork tubes)

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 12.4 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S (RX: Dunlop Geomax AT81)

Front tire: 80/100 x 21 (RX: 90/90 x 21)

Rear tire: 120/80 x 19 (RX: 120/90 x 18)

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES



Wheelbase: 58.4 inches (RX: 58.2 inches)

Rake: 27.2 degrees (RX: 27.3 degrees)

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 37.8 inches

Ground clearance: 12.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.7 gallons (RX: 2.25 gallons)

Curb weight: 247 pounds (RX: 255 pounds)

2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE & CRF450RX Color:

Red

PRICES

2020 Honda CRF450R: $9,399 MSRP

2020 Honda CRF450RWE: $11,999 MSRP

2020 Honda CRF450RX: $9,699

2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450R, CRF450RWE: Photo Gallery