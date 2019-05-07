First Look: 2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX Updates
With the Honda CRF450R motocrosser, CRF450RW Works Edition motocrosser, and CRF450RX off-road racer sharing the same platform, all three enjoy most of the same upgrades for 2020.
So, let’s see what is in store for the 2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX off-road competition motorcycles. These updates do not apply to the 2020 Honda CRF450X and CRF450L.
1. Traction control comes to the 2020 Honda CRF450 off-road line. Going by the name Honda Selectable Torque Control, the system watches for wheelspin by monitoring how quickly the motor gains engine speed. When that happens, torque is reduced in an effort to regain traction. There are three levels of intrusion that are selected via a handlebar switch.
2. Engine mapping has been changed for the riding modes. Racers can choose between Smooth, Standard, and Aggressive riding modes. Honda hasn’t revealed in what way the mapping has been altered.
3. There are new standard settings for the fork and shock on the 2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX motorcycles. Again, Honda isn’t saying what those changes are, but they say the new setting will result in “improved chassis balance and overall handling.”
4. Honda has lowered the battery mounting location by 1.1 inches. We all know why Honda did that—lower the center of gravity for better handling.
5. The rear brake pad material on the three motorcycles has been updated. Honda tells us that it is “for improved performance and increased durability.”
6. Say goodbye to the lower rotor-guard on the rear wheel. Honda has tossed it to increase cooling of the rotor, and to reduce weight on the 2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX.
7. Exclusive to the 2020 Honda CRF450RWE is a new titanium Yoshimura header pipe. Honda says the new header pipe is lighter and produces more power.
8. The 2020 Honda CRF450RWE also gets dual compound Renthal Kevlar grips. The CRF450R and CRF450RX do not enjoy the grip update.
9. All three motorcycles get new graphics of varying boldness. The 2020 Honda CRF450R and CRF450RX get new graphics, while the 2020 Honda CRF450RWE’s graphics are updated by Throttle Jockey to replicate what you will see on the Team Honda HRC racebikes used by Ken Roczen and Cole Seely.
10. Side panel updates to the 2020 CRF450RWE give it even more of a factory look. The CRF450RWE’s side-panel pieces are smaller—Honda claims increased durability—and they are in line with the Team Honda HRC racing motorcycles. Plus, the plastic number plates are red to match the factory racers.
11. Please be patient as you wait for the three 450s to become available. You can get the CRF450R in July, and the CRF450RWE and CRF450RX a month later.
2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX Specs
ENGINE
- Motor: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 450cc
- Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle body
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa inverted 49mm fork; 12.0 inches (RWE: Kashima coating on fork tubes)
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 12.4 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S (RX: Dunlop Geomax AT81)
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21 (RX: 90/90 x 21)
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 19 (RX: 120/90 x 18)
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.4 inches (RX: 58.2 inches)
- Rake: 27.2 degrees (RX: 27.3 degrees)
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 37.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.7 gallons (RX: 2.25 gallons)
- Curb weight: 247 pounds (RX: 255 pounds)
2020 Honda CRF450R, CRF450RWE & CRF450RX Color:
- Red
PRICES
- 2020 Honda CRF450R: $9,399 MSRP
- 2020 Honda CRF450RWE: $11,999 MSRP
- 2020 Honda CRF450RX: $9,699