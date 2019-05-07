2020 Honda CRF250R and CRF250RX First Look

The 2020 Honda CRF250R and CRF250RX get most of the changes made to the CRF450 racing lineup, along with many much more significant 250-only updates. Let’s go over all the updates to the 2020 Honda CRF250R motocrosser and 2020 Honda CRF250RX off-road racing motorcycle.

1. The 2020 Honda CRF250R and CRF250RX get a new cam profile for the DOHC motor. To increase torque and horsepower on the top end—6000 to 10,000 rpm—the exhaust valves will be opening later for reduced valve overlap.

2. The combustion chamber has been reshaped. According to Honda, this means it is “optimized.”

3. The EFI system gets a gear-position sensor. That means that each cog of the transmission on the 2020 Honda CRF250R and CRF250RX can have dedicated ignition maps.

4. Honda has picked 8000 rpm as the point of “optimized” ignition timing. Honda says this means “improved torque and power.”

5. Ta-ta to the header pipe resonator. Honda is pulling it from the 2020 CRF250R and CRF250RX. Honda claims that having it gone “improved power character when shifting from 2nd to 3rd gear.”

6. With more power on top, Honda has altered the muffler for more torque from mid-range on down.

7. More air is part of more power, so the air-filter element has been upsized by 10 percent.

8. Both the motocrossing CRF250R and the off-road racing CRF250RX get a new second gear ratio. Honda has decided to open up the gap between 1st and 2nd gears with a higher 2nd gear ratio.

9. There is a new WPC surface treatment applied to 2nd and 3rd gears. Honda has done this to reduce friction and increase durability.

10. With more power on tap, the left-side radiator is larger on the 2020 Honda CRF250R and CRF250RX. That means increased cooling.

11. The clutch on the CRF250R and CRF250RX has an 18 percent higher capacity. That comes from a higher spring rate in the clutch, so the pull is likely increased.

12. The perimeter frame on the 2020 Honda CRF250R and CRF250RX is lighter this year. However, Honda isn’t telling us how much weight has been shaved.

13. The swingarm and the new frame have increased yaw-angle stiffness. Lateral and torsional stiffness is unchanged.

14. Suspension settings on the Showa units have been changed, with Honda claiming better “tracking, turning and traction.” To get there, the fork has increased low-speed damping, and the shock has increased low-speed compression damping along with less high-speed compression damping.

15. Honda has dropped the battery position by 1.1 inches. This will lower the center of gravity a bit.

16. The 2020 Honda CRF250R and CRF250FRX get new footpegs. The footrests are 20 percent lighter and designed to prevent mud buildup. Honda says the new pegs give the rider “great feel and confidence in all riding conditions.”

17. There are several changes to the rear braking system. The brake pedal is longer, yet lighter. The hose to the caliper has been shortened. To save a bit of weight and help cool the 240mm disc, the guard has been removed—even on the off-road racing CRF250RX. Also, there is a new braking pad material that Honda says will provide “improved power and better durability in muddy conditions.”

18. Be prepared to wait a while to get your hands on the 2020 Honda CRF250R and CRF250RX. The 2020 CRF250R won’t be on showroom floors until July 2019. You will have to wait until August to snag a 2020 CRF250RX.

2020 Honda CRF250R and CRF250RX Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 50.9mm

Compression ratio: 13.9:1

Valvetrain: DOHC

Valves: Titanium; 33mm intake, 26mm exhaust

Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle bore

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa inverted 49mm fork; 12.0 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 12.4 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S (RX: Dunlop Geomax AT81)

Rear tire: 100/90-19 (RX: 110/100 x 18)

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches (RX: 58.5 inches)

Rake: 27.24 degrees (RX: 27.20 degrees)

Trail: 4.6 inches (RX: 4.5 inches)

Seat height: 37.8 inches

Ground clearance: 12.9 inches (RX: 13.0 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gallons (RX: 2.25 gallons)

Curb weight: 237 pounds (RX: 244 pounds)

2019 Honda CRF250R & RF250RX Color:

Red

PRICES

2020 Honda CRF250R Price: $7999 MSRP

2020 Honda CRF250RX Price: $8299 MSRP

2020 Honda CRF250R & CRF250RX Photo Gallery