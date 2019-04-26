5th Why We Ride to The Quail Charity Motorcycle Ride Sets Aggressive Goal for Much-needed Funds for Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

The sold out Fifth Invitational Why We Ride to The Quail charity motorcycle trek will take place May 2, 3 and 4. Why We Ride began as a movie about passion for motorcycling but very quickly evolved into something else entirely: one of the biggest social motorcycle movements in over 40 years.

The Why We Ride team knew that the dedication and generosity of the motorcycle community was an incredible resource, and they set out to harness it with a simple mission statement: inspire, educate and celebrate.

“When our Why We Ride film crew member Joseph Northrup passed away from a brain tumor he had been battling since childhood, a new goal became clear,” said Bryan Carroll, producer of Why We Ride Films, organizers of the event. “For five years, we’ve partnered with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation to defeat the deadliest childhood cancer, and this year we’re setting our most aggressive fund-raising goal thus far.”

To aid in reaching that goal this year, riders are now able to fundraise on their own. Participating riders can be sponsored as individuals or teams, with donations from friends, families, co-workers and members of the public contributing directly to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Sponsors can then stay involved with the journey via live feeds and social media updates. One hundred percent of all funds raised will go to the foundation. This year, over forty sponsors (almost double from last year), 100 riders and 21 volunteers from 12 states and 3 countries are uniting to support this great cause.

Currently there are dozens of teams signed up to help raise funds for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation with over $3500 raised. The goal is to raise $10,000 and there is a week left before the ride starts. The donations go directly to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation with only four percent of federal research funding are dedicated to childhood cancers, and a fraction of that goes toward pediatric brain tumors it is important to donate today. There are more than 100 different types of pediatric brain tumors in need of a cure, and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation aims to remedy every one of them. WHY WE RIDE to The Quail seeks to help them in that goal.

“This event has grown every year for five years,” said Bryan Carroll. “We have a lot of people with a lot of different backgrounds, and everyone comes together, has fun and bonds. There’s a commonality we share: a love for motorcycling and the desire to help those in heed.”

The Why We Ride team invites you to join them on their journey and help in their mission to bring afflicted children and their families hope.

