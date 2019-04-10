BMW R 1250 GS Touratech Parts

The BMW R 1250 GS has a more powerful engine and upgraded electronics package making this legendary adventure bike even better. By using a longer stroke, bigger bore and clever variable intake cam geometry, the engineers at BMW added power right where you want it.

When doing a top gear roll-on or passing a car on an open highway you can feel it has more usable power over the previous models.

“It has everything we loved about the R1200GS but with more power and on-board technology that feels more refined. It’s just a great touring bike, especially with a passenger or carrying luggage,” says Iain Glynn, Chief Riding Officer, Touratech-USA & Former GS Trophy USA Team Member.

The team at Touratech has been making accessories for BMW’s GS models for over 25 years and they have just released a complete product range for the R1250GS to improve ergonomics, protect the motorcycle, and carry gear for a weekend tour, back-country adventure, or the trip of a lifetime. Below are highlights from the product range:

Zega Pro Pannier System

The R1250GS is a great choice for touring, riding two-up or traveling the world. The first thing riders will need to add is secure storage, whether it be for commuting to the office or exploring forest roads. Zega Pro panniers provide water-proof storage with the security of keyed locks and protection that only hard luggage can provide. The solid aluminum construction offers a range of bolt on accessories to extend the capacity and utility of the boxes. Retail $1,349 – $1,499

Skid Plate

The smooth power delivery on the new boxer motor is deeply satisfying when riders twist the throttle. Protecting this powerplant with a Rallyeform Skidplate is a great way to keep the boxer motor delivering smiles. The exhaust headers are vulnerable to damage on R1250GS. Touratech’s RallyeForm Skidplate protects the headers with 4mm aluminum hydroformed to fit like a glove maximizing protection and maintaining good clearance from the front wheel. Available in Silver or Black finish $439.95 – $449.95 (COMING SOON!)

Crash Bars

The signature look of the boxer comes courtesy of the cylinders sticking out in plain sight. This bike needs crash bars to protect the exposed cylinders and valve covers which hit the ground when the bike goes down. Made from 1-inch stainless steel tubing, these crash bars provide a cage that wraps around the cylinder and valve covers to protect them from the ground or other hazards. Touratech’s engineers take great care to design the bars in tight to keep the bike narrow for navigating obstacles and also to preserve lean angle. Available in Silver, electropolished finish. Retail $399.95

Quick-Release Headlight Guard

Riding with friends is a lot of fun until the lights go out. Don’t let a rock to the headlight compromise your ride. Add a Touratech headlight guard that is designed to protect the glass but also accent the styling of the front LED. Riders can quickly remove the guard to wipe the dust of the glass and snap it back into place without even taking off riding gloves. Available in clear Polycarbonate plastic or black powder-coated stainless steel. Retail $149.95

Folding Mirrors

The R1250GS is at home wandering off pavement onto dirt roads and brushy trails. When the road gets fun, it often has branches or foliage that grab the OEM mirrors. The Touratech mirrors can be folded in on the fly to eliminate the problem. Once on highway again, the rider can quickly fold them back out and they are still adjusted properly. The folding mirrors also hold position at highway speeds all day long. This is the perfect mirror for adventure riding and is available for the R1250GS and nearly every other model of motorcycle. Retail $99.90 (set of 2)

Bar Risers

The R1250GS is at home on two-track and in rough terrain. Most riders find that increasing the bar height is better for standing when off-road. The engineers at Touratech have created three heights to choose: from 15mm, 25mm, and 40mm. Retail $79.95 – $94.95

Expandable Tank Bag

Ideal for quick access to essential items like phone chargers, sunglasses, pocketknife, headlamp, and more. The bottom of this tank bag is shaped to fit the unique shape of the R1250GS maximizing stability and use of space. Volume can be increased on-demand with the expansion zipper adding to capacity when the rider needs it. The removable map case on top has a clear window allowing visibility of a map or who is calling by phone. Retail $289

Large Sidestand Foot

Soft forest ground, grass or loose gravel might just allow a R1250GS to take a dirt nap when the sidestand plunges into the ground. This can be prevented with the large sidestand foot which provides much more surface area. Retail $69.95

Works Low Foot Pegs

The low version of the Works Footpegs make it easier to reach and modulate the brake pedal and also provide more rider comfort with more distance from the seat to the pegs which reduces knee bend. It also makes the transition from sitting to standing easier for the rider and provides a feeling of lower center of gravity for the primary control point between rider and machine when standing and riding off-road. The pegs are tough stainless steel construction, have large openings to clear mud and are tapered to preserve lean angle on the R1250GS. The wide platform is a huge upgrade over stock pegs. Available in standard height and 0.8” lower than stock. Retail $189.95

Dual USB Power Outlet

This converts the outdated BMW-style power plug to a double USB outlet for charging phone, communication system, or other devices on the road. It replaces the original factory 12-volt “BMW size” DIN outlet on most modern BMW motorcycles. It even has a special connector that will plug straight into the factory wiring for easy installation. Retail $74.95

Hand Guard Spoilers

Cold air, precipitation, and rocks from your friends rear tire are all things you need to protect your hands from. The Touratech spoilers for the OEM hand guards on the BMW R1250GS are a great way to extend the protection coverage for your hands. They come with all the hardware and are easy to install. Retail $64.95

Touratech Suspension Dynamic Suspension

The Touratech Plug-and-Travel suspension integrates perfectly with BMW’s electronics and guarantees full functionality of the adjustment system while dramatically increasing the overall suspension performance. Custom spring rates are selected to allow heavier or lighter riders to use the full range of the available ESA settings. Optimized damping profiles give the bike a more plush ride than stock or an even sportier feel at the press of a button. Retail $3,990

Expandable Rear Luggage Rack

The clever design of this aluminum rack allows riders to quickly expand the width on the fly to accommodate larger dry bags or luggage. It mounts securely to the stock rack on either the R1250GS to increase carrying capacity. Retail $219

Touratech has been riding BMW’s boxer motor adventure bikes since the days of the R80GS. The company has developed products that help the bike fit the rider, improve comfort and control, protect the critical systems on the motorcycle and provide storage solutions for travel. Touratech looks forward to helping the next generation of riders upgrade the R1250GS prepare for their dream adventures. The company welcomes riders to call a Touratech Adventure Expert today.

