2019 Honda Grom

With a name like Grom, you know that this modern-styled tiny motorcycle is going to be fun – and it is. With fat-tired 12-inch wheels, a wheelbase just over 47 inches, a seat height 30 inches, and a curb weight of just 229 pounds, there isn’t much intimidating about the 2019 Honda Grom. The only thing that might slow down a brand new rider is the manual clutch and shifting.

Certainly, the impressively powerful 125cc motor gets things moving. It is fuel-injected and has a SOHC architecture, and will take the Honda Grom to up to 50 mph or so. When you’re on a motorcycle that small, you definitely feel like you are going fast, though the Honda Grom is fully stable at top speed.

The suspension is fairly long at around four inches at each end, and the tires have a nice footprint for soaking up poorly maintained roads. Even when wide open, you don’t have to worry about the braking, between the sticky tires and disc brakes on both wheels.

Go ahead and spring for ABS when getting a Honda Grom – it’s only $200 and might bail you out when you need it. All of this fun comes with a fuel consumption rate that will have you doing a double-take at 134 mpg.

2019 Honda Grom Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 9.3:1

Valve train: SOHC, 2 valves per cylinder

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 4-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork/3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Single shock/4.1 inches

Front tire: 120/70-12

Rear tire: 130/70-12

Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc

ABS Optional ($200)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 47.2 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 30 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg

Curb weight: 229 pounds

2019 Honda Grom Colors:

Blue Raspberry

Incredible Green

Halloween Orange

Cherry Red

2019 Honda Grom Price: