2019 Harley-Davidson Test Rides

For those looking to buy a motorcycle, one ride changes everything.

What’s stopping you from heading out and test riding a new Harley? Below are seven reasons why you should sign up and test a new Harley-Davidson today.

Obvious Factor: Exploring New Roads

Adventure- regardless of where it takes you – is a true calling for riders and future riders. Harley-Davidson provides optimal platforms to discover more, from the entry-level Street Rod to the top of the line details and unparalleled class of the CVO Limited.

Why? Riding motorcycles can help create a more positive mindset, in fact, a recent scientific study funded by Harley-Davidson[i] recorded that riding a motorcycle improved metrics of focus and decreased stress biomarkers stress – something riders have suspected for the past 116 years. Ask anyone on a Harley, and they’ll likely tell you they’ve experienced a sense of mental freedom whether commuting to work or on a cross-country road trip.

Now it’s time to experience what 116 years of motorcycle design can do for you – what new roads will you explore?

Simple and More Enjoyable Commute

The freedom is one thing, but in the 21st Century there is more to riding – and that’s the everyday practicality of a motorcycle.

The commute is simpler on two wheels, whether you’re traversing highway traffic or the stop-and-go madness of downtown during peak traffic times.

Plus if you had a stressful day, commuting can be more enjoyable on a motorcycle. The riding study found that sensory focus was enhanced while riding a motorcycle versus driving a car, an effect also observed in experienced meditators vs non-meditators, lending some evidence to the relaxing effects of cranking the throttle of a 45-degree V-twin. Keep these thoughts in mind during your test ride, and you’ll quickly see how two wheels may affect how you experience the world.

Stronger Connection to the World Around You

Regardless of what style motorcycle you test – from the Sportster Iron 883 to the Street Glide Special – you’ll immediately discover a deeper connection to the world around you.

The smells. The sights. Leaning into a corner. The feel of the wind embracing your body. These are feelings that a car just can’t deliver.

Discover Your Next Ride

With so many different Harley-Davidson models available, the only way to discover your next ride is by piloting the ones that pique your interest.

Just throwing a leg over a bike can change your perspective big time. Something that looked like it was a perfect fit for you may be much different once you sit on a motorcycle, and better when you ride it.

Test riding is the quickest way to discover your next ride.

Shred More Corners: Ride the Fat Bob

On the subject of discovering your next ride, the 2019 Fat Bob should not be overlooked.

Besides its unique styling and standard upright position that caters to a wide range of riders, the air-/oil-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 power train sits at the heart of the Fat Bob. Featuring 107 ft/lbs of torque at 3500 rpm, the Milwaukee-Eight 107 offers tractable power delivery in a predictable manner, allowing riders to make use of its hearty power throughout the entire rev-range.

If you’re looking something with even more legs, the alternative Fat Bob 114 is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

Soul-Satisfying Power: Ride the FXDR 114

If all-out performance and hot-rodded looks top your tastes, test ride the 2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR.

New for 2019, the FXDR is Harley’s power cruiser that dominates the drag strip on a Friday night, but also handles corners with ease due to the Softail suspension.

Rumbling at the center of the 2019 FXDR is the undeniably stout 114ci Milwaukee-Eight V-twin engine. It’s also the most potent piece of firepower in the Softail lineup, producing a claimed 119 ft/lbs of torque at just 3500 rpm.

Take one ride and you’ll see that the FXDR 114 caters to those that seek ultimate performance.

No Pressure

Harley understands matching the perfect motorcycle to your style takes time. That’s why there is zero pressure to purchase when you test ride any of the 2019 Harley-Davidson lineup, from the Street 500 to the FXDR 114 to the Road Glide.

You’re one click away from experiencing Harley’s latest bikes. Just visit Harley-Davidson Demo Days, insert some info, and head to your local dealer to ride a bike of your choice.

And if you test ride today, you can own a new Softail or Touring model for $0 down and 2.99% APR for 60 months.

So what’s stopping you? Schedule your test ride today and feel the power of pure freedom.

[i] Study Disclaimer

Study of healthy, experienced adults, riding their own motorcycles on a designated 22-minute route, under normal conditions. Provided for informational purposes only. Sponsor makes no guarantee that you will experience similar results; actual effects will vary based on equipment, driving conditions and age/health/experience of rider. See research summary here. Views expressed and conclusions reached are solely those of the author, Dr. Don Vaughn, in his personal capacity, and do not necessarily represent the views of UCLA. Sponsor: Harley-Davidson Motor Company. Copyright 2019, all rights reserved. Please contact Sponsor for permission to use or republish any study data.