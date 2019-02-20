Rennie Scaysbrook to Pilot Aprilia Tuono at 2019 Pikes Peak

2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb News

Aprilia USA is headed to the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this June with a rider that’s equally familiar with the mountain as he is in the motorcycle industry – Cycle News Road Test Editor Rennie Scaysbrook.

The Australian will compete in the Heavyweight class aboard the Tuono V4 1100 Factory, a naked motorcycle based on the RSV4 platform that has claimed three World Superbike manufacturer titles.

Scaysbrook began racing at the “Race to the Clouds” – a single-timed event that takes riders through 156 corners in 12.42 miles at ends at an elevation of 14,115 feet – in 2016, and has competed in the Heavyweight class every year since.

His performances have impressed; he has claimed runner-up every year, and is one of just five riders to post times under the 10-minute mark. His 2018 Pikes Peak podium was just 0.692 of a second shy of victory (Ducati, Carlin Dunne).

“I am absolutely ecstatic to take on the PPIHC challenge with Aprilia,” said Rennie Scaysbrook. “I know the Tuono 1100 Factory is a jewel of a motorcycle and should prove a serious contender for the Heavyweight honors. I’ll be putting absolutely everything into this—I can’t wait to get started.”

Aprilia USA says for 2019 it’s looking to build on its several victories on the mountain, as well as current Lightweight Motorcycle Class Record, piloted by legendary PPIHC contender Davey Durelle.

“Aprilia has a history in racing, which continues to drive the brand,” says Mario Di Maria, President and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas. “We believe it is time to show the capability of our celebrated race engineering in the Heavyweight class with the Tuono Factory.

“Aprilia’s aim is it to reach the top, and hold another category best, powered by the market’s best-selling Aprilia model. With Rennie Scaysbrook on the bike, we know we have a potent combination.”