2019 Minneapolis Supercross Results:

Webb Wins; Roczen Takes Red Plate

On a single-line track that featured tight racing, yet few passes, Cooper Webb took his third win of the year by a three-second margin. Ken Roczen’s P2 finish means he regains the red plate as he leads the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Championship Series standings by a single point over Webb. Marvin Musquin was a distant P3, 10 seconds behind Webb. Points leader Eli Tomac suffered from a poor start and was only able to work his way up to P6 when the checkered flag flew after 26 laps.

Cooper Webb was a picture of patience, as he sat in P2 for 14 laps before taking the lead and win. After winning his Heat race over Tomac, Webb (Red Bull KTM) was able to convert his number-one gate pick into a P2 slot behind Joey Savatgy. With passing opportunities virtually non-existent, all Webb could do was pressure Savatagy. For 14 laps, Webb stayed within one second of Savatgy, and offered only one unsuccessful passing attempt. On lap 15, Webb made a push, Savatgy faltered, and Webb went by. Webb was never seen again by his competitors, building up a two-second lead in two laps, topping out at a nearly six-second cushion on lap 21. Six rounds in, Webb has won half of the races, and trails Roczen in the title chase by just one point. Joey Savatgy led for 14 laps before he unraveled, eventually falling off the podium. Although not especially fast, Savatgy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) hit his marks and was able to keep Webb at bay. Savatgy weathered Webb’s first single challenge, but missed a jump on Webb’s second attack and quickly fell behind Webb. Savatgy then had the task of holding off Roczen, which Savatgy did successfully for the next six laps. However, when Savatgy finally cracked under Roczen’s pressure on lap 21, Savatgy put in his worst lap of the night—a 53-second lap when most of his previous laps were in the 48- to 49-second range. In addition to Roczen passing Savatgy on lap 21, Musquin and Blake Baggett also got by. Savatgy had a good cushion over fifth-place Justin Brayton and was able to make his way to the finish unchallenged despite lap times that rose into the 50s for the final seven laps. Ken Roczen was positioned to take the win should Savatgy and Webb have problems, but only Savatgy gave in. For the 14 laps that Webb pressured Savatgy, Roczen (Team Honda HRC) was always right there behind Webb. Roczen got tantalizingly close to Webb on several occasions, but Roczen was never able to put a move on Webb. When Webb was able to get pass Savatgy, Roczen could not follow and was stuck behind Savatgy for six laps. By the time Savatgy wavered, Webb was long gone, sod Roczen had to settle for P2 at the end. When Roczen and Musquin passed Savatgy, Musquin was on Roczen’s back fender. However, Musquin’s lap times were consistently slower than Roczen’s, and Roczen had a seven-second gap over Musquin at the finish. Although Roczen has yet to win this year, he has the red plate for the second time in 2019. Roczen’s lead is precarious­—he has one point on Webb, and just two points on Musquin and Tomac. A bad start made it difficult for Marvin Musquin to podium, but he persevered. After running in P2 behind Justin Brayton for most of his Heat, Musquin (Red Bull KTM) started struggling on the penultimate lap, going down twice and finishing in P8. Getting off the gate well in spite of a 16th place gate pick, Musquin (Red Bull KTM) found himself in P8 after the first lap. Musquin quickly got by Justin Barcia and Cole Seely, to take P6 with two laps in the books. Musquin settled into P6 for seven laps until he was able to pass Justin Brayton. Musquin eventually became part of the Savatgy-Webb-Roczen-Baggett freight train. Musquin spent 12 laps behind Baggett, until Baggett went over the bars in a rhythm second, crashing hard on lap 22. Musquin was unable to stay with Roczen, and Musquin settled for the final podium position. While the P3 finish broke Musquin’s three-round run of P2 results, it was good enough to put Musquin just two points behind series leader Roczen in the standings. Blake Baggett was having a strong night until crashing out hard while running in a podium spot. Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) started in P4 and kept Roczen honest for 21 laps, tagging along with Roczen when Savatgy had a blip. On the next lap, however, Baggett had the rear end kick up in a rhythm section, sending Baggett over the bar and hard into the face of a jump. Baggett was able to get to his feet immediately, but instead of going to his downed motorcycle, he walked off the track to be attended to by a first responder from the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. Baggett’s P21 finish ends any title hopes he had, as he is now P7 in the standings, 43 points behind Roczen. After injuring his thumb and missing the Main at San Diego, Justin Brayton came out of nowhere for his first top-five finish of 2019. Brayton (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda) started the night nicely with a win in his Heat, over four seconds ahead of Barcia. It was a fairly uneventful night for Brayton. Brayton sat in P5 for the first nine laps, though he wasn’t threatening the four lead riders. Musquin went by on lap 10, but Brayton regained P5 when Baggett crashed. Brayton remains outside of the top 10 in the standings, but the P5 finish after being unable to ride the Main in San Diego had to feel good. If it weren’t for his success in the mud at A1, Justin Barcia would be having a difficult year. Other than his A1 win, Barcia (Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing) hasn’t been anywhere near the podium. Plus, he had a mechanical DNF in the San Diego mudfest. Despite his woes, Barcia is a respectable P6 in the series standings, though he is 37 points off the pace. Dean Wilson regained his status as a full member of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team as Zach Osborne’s debut is delayed at least another week. Wilson was only able to better his P9 start by a single position, and that was due to Baggett’s crash—yet Wilson sits an impressive P5 in the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series standings. Wilson isn’t close to the Gang of 4 leading the series—Wilson is 28 points behind Musquin and Tomac—but right now he is salvaging the year for Husqvarna after being dropped from the team at the end of last year. The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series moves to Texas next week. They will be racing inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, underneath a retractable roof. The start time is an odd one—8:30 p.m. ET—and the racing will be shown live on NBCSN. Don’t miss this opportunity to bookmark our 2019 Supercross Television Schedule so you don’t miss a race.

2019 Minneapolis Supercross Results, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Cooper Webb (KTM) Ken Roczen (Honda) Marvin Musquin (KTM) Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) Justin Brayton (Honda) Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Chad Reed (Suzuki) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Cole Seely (Honda) Vince Friese (Honda) Justin Bogle (KTM) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki) Alex Ray (Suzuki) Ben Lamay (Honda) Daniel Herrlein (Kawasaki) Cheyenne Haron (Yamaha) Casey Brennan (KTM) Blake Baggett (KTM) AJ Catanzaro (Kawasaki)

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 6 of 17 rounds)