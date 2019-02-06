2019 KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour

KTM has announced its 2019 Ride Orange Street Demo tour, which provides riders across the country to try out one of KTM’s street motorcycles.

The bikes included in the Street Demo Tour include:

The Ride Orange Street Demo Tour begins Saturday, Feb. 16 at KTM’s North American Headquarters in Murrieta, Calif., for an open house event.

In addition to demo rides, there will be coffee and snacks provided, as well as the opportunity to tour KTM’s Media and Motorsports shops.

The robust 2019 Ride Orange Street Demo Tour schedule will visit more markets than ever before, making stops all across the nation with participating KTM dealers, as well as some of the largest motorcycle events in the country.

For an entire list, visit the KTM Events page.

Those events include the prestigious U.S. MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Daytona Bike Week, Americade, Sturgis, AMA Bike Nights, the KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally and the Barber Vintage Festival.

Participants who take part in the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo program will ride KTM’s 2019 Street model range on the nation’s best roads as they experience KTM’s pure performance on pre-planned routes that navigate through some great riding areas.

Participants will also receive a $500 Ride Orange VIP voucher to be used when buying any full-size KTM (125cc and up) motorcycle, as well as KTM PowerParts, PowerWear and SpareParts items.

Participants of the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo must be 25 years or older for motorcycles 690cc and above; and 21 years or older for 390cc machines. Participants 21 to 24-years-old can ONLY ride 390cc motorcycles. Experienced riders only (no beginners).

For a list of Ride Orange Street Demo Tour locations and to connect with your local participating dealer, please visit www.ktm.com or email events@ktmusa.com. Follow KTM USA on all social media platforms for the most up-to-date information on events.