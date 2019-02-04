2019 KTM 690 Enduro R First Look:

New Motor and Chassis

We have always enjoyed the big KTM enduros, and the all-new 2019 KTM 690 Enduro R has a list of features that we cannot wait to try out. Plenty of technology that we have seen on the street is migrating to dual-sport motorcycles, and we are intrigued. Check out what the Austrians have done with the 2019 KTM 690 Enduro R.

The 2019 KTM 690 Enduro R has an all-new motor. It’s still a SOHC single, but KTM is claiming more power and less vibration from the thumper. Give due credit to ride-by-wire and dual balancer shafts. There’s also a dual ignition system with individual timing for each spark. Traction control, with Street and Offroad modes, is standard. The exhaust is stainless steel and equipped with a catalytic converter. The six-speed gearbox has a quickshifter, as well as a hydraulically actuated slipper clutch. This is the first dual-sport bike we’ve seen with a quickshifter, and can’t wait to see how that works on the trails. We already love them on the street. The new chassis keeps the seat height below 36 inches. KTM also claims “optimized rider control.” As before, a chromoly trellis frame is used. The subframe is a self-supporting polymer fuel tank. WP Xplor suspension makes its way to the new 2019 KTM 690 Enduro R. That means separate fully adjustable damping circuits and nearly 10 inches of travel at both ends. Cornering ABS comes to the 2019 KTM 690 Enduro R. For street riding, Cornering ABS improves safety. Once on dirt, there’s an Offroad mode that disengages the rear ABS. The front wheel will continue to benefit from ABS. Braking is by Brembo. KTM provides an “approximate dry weight.” That doesn’t tell us much, but it’s 322 pounds. The 2019 KTM 690 Enduro R has new styling and a price tag of $11,699.

2019 KTM 690 Enduro R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 690cc

Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm

Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire and dual ignition

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper clutch

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel trellis

Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard w/ Cornering and Offroad modes

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59 inches

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Seat height: 35.8 inches

Ground clearance: 10.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

2019 KTM 690 Enduro R Price: $11,699 MSRP