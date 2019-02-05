2019 KTM 690 SMC R First Look:

Supermoto Returns!

It has been a while since KTM offered a supermoto motorcycle, so we are pleased to see the 2019 KTM 690 SMC R to go along with the all-new KTM 690 Enduro R dual-sport motorcycle. Let’s take a look at what KTM’s supermoto entry has to offer.

This is a new LC4 motor. Retaining the SOHC architecture, the four-valve LC4 powerplant has the latest ride-by-wire technology, along with dual balancer shafts for a smoother ride. The dual-spark head has separate timing for each spark plug. The stainless-steel exhaust houses a catalytic converter.

The six-speed transmission gets a quickshifter. The 2019 KTM 690 SMC R gets KTM’s Quickshifter+ system for clutchless up- and down-shifts.

There’s a slipper clutch to allow for aggressive downshifting of the 2019 KTM 690 SMC R. The will make the hardest riders extremely happy, especially in conjunction with the quickshifter.

Deceleration is also aided by Cornering ABS, and a legit Supermoto mode. For regular riding, the high-end Cornering ABS helps make hard braking safe, even in the twisties. If you want to back it in, the 2019 KTM 690 SMC R can be put in the Supermoto mode, which means the ABS is front-wheel only. Brembo calipers grasp the 320mm front and 240mm rear discs.

Cornering-sensitive traction control is part of the electronics package, along with ride modes. While you’re tearing around on the 690 SMC R, you have a choice of Sport and Street ride modes and traction control modes.

As is traditional with KTM street bikes, the 2019 KTM 690 SMC R has a chromoly steel trellis frame. A polymer fuel tank carries a generous 3.6 gallons and doubles as a rear subframe. The rake is a seemingly relaxed 26.4 degrees, but keep in mind that the SMC R has long-travel suspension.

The KTM 690 SMC R uses WP Apex suspension that is fully adjustable. There are separate compression and rebound damping circuits for improved suspension action.

With around nine inches of travel at each end, the 2019 690 SMC R has a relatively approachable 35-inch seat height. The 17-inch wheels are shod with Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21 rubber. Good stuff. KTM quotes a meaningless 324-pound dry weight. We await the curb weight because we don’t ride dry motorcycles. We like KTM’s description of how to ride the 2019 690 SMC R. “Whether you express your tarmac-sliding talent on mountain roads or on the track, you’ll be drifting into the future with a maxed-out grin and your veins coursing with adrenaline” and “All you have to worry about is focusing on the road ahead and twisting the throttle to the stoppers.” Well, KTM does live by the motto “Ready To Race”. Note that the action photos are of the Euro-spec version of the motorcycle. The 2019 KTM 690 SMC R has updated styling since the last supermoto KTM, and the price will be $11,699. We don’t know when the motorcycle will be on dealer floors.

2019 KTM 690 SMC R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 690cc

Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm

Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire and dual ignition

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper clutch

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel trellis

Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 8.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.4 inches

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.00

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard w/ Cornering and Offroad modes

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.9 inches

Rake: 26.4 degrees

Seat height: 35 inches

Ground clearance: 9.4 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

2019 KTM 690 Enduro R Price: $11,699 MSRP