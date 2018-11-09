2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Ace First Look: Cafe Racer Tribute

Four years ago the Triumph Thruxton Ace paid tribute to the iconic Ace Cafe on the North Circular Road in London.

Ultimate Motorcycling is familiar with the birthplace of café racing, as the Ace Cafe was featured on the cover of our April 2011 issue with the Triumph Speed Triple and Street Triple R.

This time, it’s the 60th anniversary of the Triumph Bonneville and the resulting 2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Ace that puts the Ace Cafe on the map. Here’s what you need to know about the new T120 Ace.

1. The 2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Ace is purely a styling exercise. Underneath all the custom parts is a standard Bonneville T120 Black. That means you get the 1200cc High Torque engine, along with modern electronics ranging from ride-by-wire to a USB charging outlet. However, one could argue that the shorty fender from the Triumph accessory catalog is functional.

2. The Ace Cafe logo gets prominent treatment on the T120 Ace. You’ll find the logo on the side panels, the fuel tank, and well as front and center on the leading fender. Added to the logo is Bonneville T120.

3. There’s a custom paint job on the Bonneville T120 Ace’s tank. The fuel tank is pained Matt Storm Grey—exclusive to this motorcycle—with a racing stripe across the top. The Ace Cafe logo is supplemented with a message—Head Down, Hold On—a café racer’s motto if there ever was one.

4. Black is a favored color on the 2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Ace. The intake covers, engine badges, bench seat, turn indicators, and tank badge are all done up in the dark stuff.

5. Ace Cafe Managing Director Mark Wilsmore is proud of the association with Triumph. “Triumph and the Ace Cafe go hand in hand for me,” Wilsmore says, “with decades of riders turning up at the cafe on the latest British Twin to chance their arm on the A406, and be top-dog off the lights. This beautiful new Bonneville T120 Ace pays homage to those riders and our glorious shared history in style.’’

6. There will be only 1400 examples of the 2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Ace produced. Each Ace will come with a numbered certificate of ownership signed by Wilsmore and Triumph CEO Nick Bloor.

7. We have not yet found out the price of the 2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Ace. We’re also waiting on how many will be imported into the United States and when they will be available.

2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Ace Specs

ENGINE



Type: Vertical twin

Displacement: 1200cc

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm

Maximum power: 80 horsepower @ 6550 rpm

Maximum torque: 77 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valve train: SOHC, 8 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate assist

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS



Frame: Tubular steel cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: 32-spoke

Front wheel: 2.75 x 18

Rear wheel: 4.25 x 17

Front tire: 100/90 x 18

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ Nissin two-piston floating calipers

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin two-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Trail 4.1 inches

Seat height: 31 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 49.5 mpg

2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Ace Price:

$TBA MSRP

2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Ace First Look | Photo Gallery