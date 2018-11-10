Indian FTR 1200 Accessory Collections

The Indian FT 1200 has been one of the most hotly anticipated new motorcycles of 2019, ever since the concept was first unveiled in 2017.

Based on the factory Indian FTR750 flat-track racing machines, the FTR promises sporty fun from the American V-twin cruiser brand.

During the 2018 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, Indian Motorcycle had unveiled four inspirational collections that make use of the 40+ options in their factory parts and accessories catalog, launching with the 2019 Indian FTR 1200.

Although these collections will not be sold as a packaged product, prospective owners are being encouraged to mix-and-match based on their styling preferences.

The four collections include – Tracker, Sport, Rally and Tour – which aim to showcase the versatility of Indian’s new model. Listed below are the components found in each collection.

Indian FTR 1200 Tracker Collection:

According to Indian, the Tracker collection is “the closest riders will come to a street-legal FTR750 race bikes,” and it certainly looks the part.

Here’s what you’ll find in this collection:

A flat-track inspired seat and seat cowl.

High-pipe slip-on by Akrapovič

Side-mounted number plates

Flat-track style foot pegs

Moto hand grips

Indian FTR 1200 Sport Collection:

The Sport Collection visually accentuates the spirited riding abilities promised with the FTR platform. Chockfull of carbon fiber bits, the Sport Collection pairs all the niceties back and lets the trellis frame be the star of the show, offering up a raw look.

Included in this collection are the following items:

Low-mount split-on exhaust by Akrapovič

Carbon fiber front mudguard

Carbon fiber passenger seat cowl

Carbon fiber tank cover

Indian FTR 1200 Rally Collection:

With the Rally Collection, Indian would like to show off its trail potential, thanks to items like the riser bars and wire-spoke wheels, that will help when FTR owners go for a romp on a fire-road or two.

Listed below are the following items in this collection:

High-mount slip-on exhaust by Akrapovič

Aluminum wire-spoke wheels.

Rally Handlebar by ProTaper

Revised seat

High-mount license plate mount

Low-profile windscreen

Tank covers

Off-road inspired mudguards

Off-road style footpegs

Indian FTR 1200 Tour Collection:

The Tour Collection shows-off the FTR’s sensibility. Yes, this flat-tracker gone street-bike can be used for the daily grind of commuting or weekend trips, with the aid of these keen accessories.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Tour Collection: