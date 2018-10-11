KTM & Backcountry Discovery Routes Collaboration

KTM North America and US-based non-profit, Backcountry Discovery Routes, have embarked upon a two-year collaboration to create off-highway routes in Southern California and Wyoming for the dual-sport and adventure riding communities.

The cooperation will help the non-profit organization create a documentary film of each route, provide free GPS tracks and enhanced planning tools for the riding community.

The partnership will also give KTM an opportunity to give back to riders and provide a great platform to showcase their adventure motorcycle models which are ideally suited to off-road adventure riding.

“We are excited that KTM understands how important managed travel is to preserving access to our public lands,” says Rob Watt, Director of Route Development, Backcountry Discovery Routes.

“Their energy and investment really helps our volunteers create more routes and push the BDR mission.”

Early 2019 will mark the release of the latest documentary film California Backcountry Discovery Route South which will feature 4-time Baja 1000 Champion and Dakar Rally competitor Quinn Cody who grew up riding and racing in the Southern California deserts.

These days Quinn works at KTM in the R&D areas for their Adventure Motorcycle line-up making a BDR trip relevant to his life in so many ways. Quinn also has been a supporter and champion of the BDR mission for many years.

”The BDR aligns with our core values at KTM and their routes and planning tools give our customers a great way to use our products to get out and have incredible experiences,” says Quinn Cody, KTM Research & Development

The CABDR-South is the ninth route developed by the Backcountry Discovery Routes organization for dual-sport and adventure motorcycle travel. The project creates a branded tourism route crossing the Southern part of California and showcases the natural beauty of the wild lands, colorful geography of the ranges, and unique western history.

A movie tour will be held in approximately 40 cities across the U.S. to promote this route. The project is expected to attract approximately 2,000 riders in the first year delivering significant tourism dollars to rural economies along the route, which is a critical element to preserving access to adventure motorcycling areas.

For additional information, visit Backcountry Discovery Routes.