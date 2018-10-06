2018 Motocross of Nations TV Schedule and Team Guide

After a dismal ninth place finish in last year’s Motocross of Nations, the United States is looking to return to the top of the podium on home soil at RedBud MX, a track on the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National circuit. Riding under the America flag are Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450), Aaron Plessinger (Monster Energy Factory Yamaha YZ250F) and Justin Barcia (Monster Energy Factory Yamaha YZ450F).

Tomac is the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Champion in the 450 class and Plessinger the 250 class champion. Barcia finished fourth in the 450 class standings, and second American (behind Frenchman Marvin Musquin and Germany’s Ken Roczen). Plessinger won both 250 motos at RedBud in 2018, while Tomac struggled after qualifying second. Barcia went 4-2 and finished 3rd at the 2018 RedBud National.

France is the defending Motocross of Nations champion. This year, the French have Gautier Paulin in the MXGP class, Dylan Ferrandis in MX2, and Jordi Tixier riding Open flying their version of the red, white, and blue.

The dark horse team is Team Puerto Rico, featuring returning-from-retirement Americans Travis Pastrana (Open; Suzuki), Ryan Sipes (MX2; Husqvarna), and Kevin Windham (MXGP; Honda).

The CBS Sports Network will be showing each of the three motos as individual one-hour shows with a half hour break between them. EDT airtimes are 1 p.m, 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Top 10 Team, Riders, Classes, and Number Plates Guide

FRANCE

Gautier Paulin, MXGP, #1

Dylan Ferrandis, MX2, #2

Jordi Tixier, Open, #3

THE NETHERLANDS

Jeffrey Herlings, MXGP, #4 (2018 MXGP World Champion)

Calvin Vlaanderen, MX2, #5

Glenn Coldenhoff, Open, #6

GREAT BRITAIN

Tommy Searle, MXGP, #7

Ben Watson, MX2, #8

Max Anstie, Open, #9

BELGIUM

Clément Desalle, MXGP, #10

Jago Geerts, MX2, #11

Jeremy Van Horebeek, Open, #12

SWITZERLAND

Valentin Guillod, MXGP, #13

Killian Auberson, MX2, #14

Jeremy Seewer, Open, #15

AUSTRALIA

Kirk Gibbs, MXGP, #16

Hunter Lawrence, MX2, #17

Mitchell Evans, Open, #18

ITALY

Tony Cairoli, MXGP, #19

Michele Cervellin, MX2, #20

Alessandro Lupino, Open, #21

ESTONIA

Tanel Leok, MXGP, #22

Hardi Roosiorg, MX2, #23

Harri Kullas, Open, #24

UNITED STATES

Eli Tomac, MXGP, #25

Aaron Plessinger, MX2, #26

Justin Barcia, Open, #27

SWEDEN

Filip Bengtsson, MXGP, #28

Alvin Östlund, MX2, #29

Anton Gole, Open, #30

Other Selected Teams

PUERTO RICO

Kevin Windham, MXGP, #49

Ryan Sipes, MX2, #50

Travis Pastrana, Open, #51

SPAIN

Jose Butron, MXGP, #52

Jorge Prado, MX2, #53 (2018 MX2 World Champion)

Carlos Campano, Open, #54

GERMANY

Ken Roczen, MXGP, #58

Henry Jacobi, MX2, #59

Max Nagl, Open, #60