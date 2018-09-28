BMW Motorrad Rent a Ride Service

This is one thing we’re hoping BMW Motorrad soon brings stateside. And we also hope it starts a trend across the motorcycle industry.

This week, BMW Motorrad released details about its dealer-based “Rent A Ride” service, which does exactly what is says – provides short-term rentals of BMW motorcycles such as the best-selling R 1200 GS.

The Rent A Ride is currently only available in select dealers in Germany, Austria and France. If the program is successful, BMW plans to expand it across all countries.

“Mobility services are a future focus area that forms one of the cornerstones of our corporate strategy,” says Timo Resch, Head of International Sales and Marketing BMW Motorrad.

“By offering Rent A Ride, BMW Motorrad is advancing the BMW Group’s development towards becoming a customer-oriented mobility company. If the first season of Rent A Ride goes according to expectations, the aim will be to expand the scheme to cover the full extent of the BMW Motorrad sales network.”

BMW says a website with smartphone capability enables customers to select the model of their choice in real time. Once they book a ride, the renter can reserve matching accessories and rider equipment if needed.

The selected motorcycle is then prepared for pick-up at the BMW Motorrad dealership in advance and the customer is given a professional briefing.

Such on-demand “mobility scheme” services has been available for BMW automobiles since 2011 – DriveNow.

“This new mobility scheme gives our customers an attractive and straightforward way of familiarizing themselves closely with a wide range of our BMW motorcycle models on a non-binding basis – by taking a weekend trip, for instance,” says Henning Putzke, Head of BMW Motorrad Germany.

For additional information, visit rentaride.com.