BMW Motorrad Rent a Ride Service

This is one thing we’re hoping BMW Motorrad soon brings stateside. And we also hope it starts a trend across the motorcycle industry.

This week, BMW Motorrad released details about its dealer-based “Rent A Ride” service, which does exactly what is says – provides short-term rentals of BMW motorcycles such as the best-selling R 1200 GS.

The Rent A Ride is currently only available in select dealers in Germany, Austria and France. If the program is successful, BMW plans to expand it across all countries.

BMW Motorcycle Rental Service Hits Europe (Rent A Ride)“Mobility services are a future focus area that forms one of the cornerstones of our corporate strategy,” says Timo Resch, Head of International Sales and Marketing BMW Motorrad.

“By offering Rent A Ride, BMW Motorrad is advancing the BMW Group’s development towards becoming a customer-oriented mobility company. If the first season of Rent A Ride goes according to expectations, the aim will be to expand the scheme to cover the full extent of the BMW Motorrad sales network.”

BMW says a website with smartphone capability enables customers to select the model of their choice in real time. Once they book a ride, the renter can reserve matching accessories and rider equipment if needed.

The selected motorcycle is then prepared for pick-up at the BMW Motorrad dealership in advance and the customer is given a professional briefing.

Such on-demand “mobility scheme” services has been available for BMW automobiles since 2011 – DriveNow.

“This new mobility scheme gives our customers an attractive and straightforward way of familiarizing themselves closely with a wide range of our BMW motorcycle models on a non-binding basis – by taking a weekend trip, for instance,” says Henning Putzke, Head of BMW Motorrad Germany.

For additional information, visit rentaride.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR