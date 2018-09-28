2019 Yamaha Hyper Naked Lineup Preview

For the 2018 model year, Yamaha renamed its FZ lineup to the one used in Europe – MT.

Regardless of the name, all three models in the MT 2018 lineup – MT-07, MT-09 and MT-10 – received instant praise from moto journalists and riders across America.

For 2019, the three “Hyper Naked” MT motorcycles (MT standing for “Masters of Torque”) return unchanged from an engine/chassis standpoint, but not from an aesthetics standpoint.

The MT-07 (twin), MT-09 (triple) and MT-10 (inline four) are now available with a new “Ice Fluo” color scheme.

Speaking of the updated color scheme, Yamaha says: “For 2019 Yamaha takes the MT’s aggressive and streetwise image to the next level. The forceful and uncompromising new Ice Fluo color not only underlines the assertive character of Yamaha’s Hyper Naked bikes, it also creates an instantly recognizable look that strengthens the strong family feeling amongst MT owners.

“Consisting of a super cool new ice-grey body color contrasted by fluorescent red wheels and a black engine, frame, forks, and headlamp – with tuning fork logos on the tank or air ducts – the new Ice Fluo color option is exclusive to the Yamaha MT range.”

Following are the highlights of each 2019 model (courtesy of Yamaha).

2019 Yamaha MT-10 Highlights

Powerful 998cc inline four-cylinder crossplane engine derived from YZF-R1

Lightweight chassis based on YZF-R1

Linear torque with outstanding agility

Sophisticated electronic control technology

Available in Ice Fluo and Matte Raven Black

MSRP $12,999.00

Arrives at dealerships beginning in October 2018

2019 Yamaha MT-09 Highlights

Exciting 847cc inline triple-cylinder engine and sporty, agile chassis

Radical naked style with thrilling performance

Comfortable, upright ergonomics

Available in Ice Fluo, Matte Raven Black, Team Yamaha Blue

MSRP $8,999.00

Arrives at dealerships beginning in November 2018

2019 Yamaha MT-07 Highlights

Compact 689cc twin-cylinder engine with plenty of torque

Thrilling performance with outstanding value

Sporty and light with neutral handling character

Available in Ice Fluo, Matte Raven Black, and Breaker Cyan

MSRP $7,599.00

Arrives at dealerships beginning in December 2018

For more, visit www.yamahamotorsports.com/hyper-naked.

2019 Yamaha Hyper Naked Motorcycles | Photo Gallery