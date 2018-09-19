2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE Recall

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. is recalling certain 2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE (ZXT02BJ) motorcycles due to center-stand issues.

Kawasaki says the pin for the center stand spring may have been improperly welded, and, as a result, the pin may shift or fall off.

If this occurs, the spring may detach and the center stand may drop to the ground unexpectedly and drag while riding. This could cause a loss of control increasing the risk of a crash.

Approximately 390 units may be affected by the defect.

Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the left center stand bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 19, 2018. Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki’s number for this recall is MC18-05.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V580000.