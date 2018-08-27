Polaris Recalls Slingshots for Potential Seat Belt Failure (2017-2019)

Polaris recalls Slingshots (2017-2019)

Polaris Industries, Inc. has recalled 10,658 of certain 2017-2019 Polaris Slingshot S, Slingshot SL, Slingshot GT LE, and Slingshot SLR motorcycles.

In the event of a crash, the seat-belt retractor on the side opposite of the impact may separate, preventing the seat belt from locking.

If the seat belt does not lock, the occupant may not be properly restrained increasing the risk for injury.

An investigation was opened in September 2017 and the investigation report states:

“The Office of Defects Investigations (ODI) received Vehicle Owners Questionnaire (VOQ) #10981465 alleging the seatbelt retractor on a 2015 Polaris Slingshot failed during a crash resulting in fatal injuries to the driver of the vehicle. The subject Slingshot vehicle is a three wheeled motorcycle that, according to a Livonia, MI police report, veered while making a lane change and slid sideways into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a passenger vehicle heading the opposite direction. The police report also indicated that although the driver was wearing his seatbelt and helmet, he was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

“The manufacturer of the subject vehicle’s seatbelts is Key Safety Systems, Inc. ODI is unaware of any other seatbelt retractor failures on Polaris Slingshot vehicles.

“ODI has received copies of pictures taken of the failed seatbelt and seatbelt retractor. These pictures show the vehicle’s seatbelt retractor in a shattered condition with the internal components found outside the retractor body. Allegedly, this failure caused the seat belt to release during the crash allowing the driver to be partially ejected.

A Preliminary Evaluation has been opened to determine if a defect in the seatbelts installed on the subject vehicles allows them to release and prevent them from properly restraining occupants during a crash.”

Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will install a kit that prevents the retractor from separating in the event of a crash, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin August 28, 2018. Owners may contact Polaris customer service at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris’ number for this recall is T-18-03.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is: 18V531000.