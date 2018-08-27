Mv Agusta Returns to GP Motorcycle Racing with Romano Fenati (F2 Photo Gallery)

MV Agusta is the most successful European manufacturer in Grand Prix motorcycle racing history, the Italian brand claiming 75 world titles (38 rider and 37 manufacturer) from 1952 to 1974.

Due to economic woes within the company, which began with the death of Count Domenico Agusta in 1971, MV Agusta dropped out of GP at the conclusion of the 1976 season.

Fast-forward 42 years later, and MV Agusta has announced it will officially return to the world stage of motorcycle racing in 2019.

MVA said in June that it will field a two-rider team in the 2019 Moto2 Championship. MV Agusta has now released information about the Forward Racing Team MV Agusta F2, and has also announced one of the riders: Romano Fenati.

“I am really proud to see the dream to rejoin the Motorcycling World Championship come true. I would like to thank all our engineers, technicians and designers, plus the staff of the Forward Racing Team for having carried out this project in such a short amount of time,” said Giovanni Castiglioni, MV Agusta President.

“I want to express my gratitude to Giovanni Cuzari, as he believed in us and pushed us to do our best. Of course, there is still a lot of work ahead of us, but step by step we will improve our competitiveness.”

Team owner Giovanni Cuzari said: “I have been chasing this dream since Claudio (Castiglioni’s) era. Many times I have insisted that MV Agusta should return to MotoGP, and, when Giovanni took the place of his father, I often encouraged him to believe in such an ambitious project.

“Finally, he did it, and today, 42 years later, we will take the first steps with the Moto2 MV Agusta prototype. I am very emotional but aware that this is only a first outing, and that there is a huge amount of work ahead of us. I have begun to learn more about the Castiglioni Research Centre, the true heart of MV Agusta, and now I’m convinced that we have everything to accomplish a great project: the passion and professionalism of the group guided by Paolo Bianchi, together with my fantastic team, which I thank individually, is definitely the right mix to be able to aim for the best.

“Today is a starting point for the return of MV Agusta to GP prominence. A special thanks to all those who supported and support this project, now the attention goes to the track.”

As for the rider announcement, one of two was announced. Fenati, 22, raced in the 2010 and 2011 Italian Championship before joining Moto3 in 2012, where he continues in 2018.

To date, Fenati has competed in 108 Moto3 races, achieving 10 victories and 23 podiums, and taking second place in the general standing in 2017.

Now he will be part of history as he moves to the Moto2 class with the returning MV Agusta.

“I am very happy and honored to take part in this prestigious project and to join such a cohesive and competent group as the Forward Racing Team is,” Romano Fenati said. “Driving the F2 will be a source of great pride for me and will be an important responsibility, so I will give all my contribution and my experience to achieve excellent results.”

MV Agusta F2 Bike Specs (Moto2):

Engine

Type: In-line Three cylinder, 4 stroke

Capacity: 765 cm3

Bore x Stroke: 77.99 mm x 53.38 mm

Timing System: D.O.H.C

Cooling System: Talio water radiator and oil heat exchanger

Engine Management System: Electronic fuel injection with Magneti Marelli REX 140 ECU

Injectors: Single injector per cylinder

Engine Management System: Electronic fuel injection with Magneti Marelli REX 140 ECU

Injectors: Single injector per cylinder

Intake System: Full Drive-by-Wire throttle system

Clutch: FCC slipper clutch

Exhaust System: SC-Project titanium 3-114

Dimensions

Chassis: Tubular steel trellis with CNC machined aluminum side plates

Swingarm: Aluminum CNC machined with integrated pressed sheet

Suspension: Ohlins

Wheels: OZ forged magnesium 3.75×17” front and 6.00×17”rear

Wheelbase: 1382 mm

Rake: 24°

Trail: 104 mm

Fuel tank: 24 liters

Dry weight: 217 kg, motorcycle + rider15

MV Agusta F2 Moto2 Bike | Photo Gallery