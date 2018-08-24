2018 Classic TT Thursday Qualifying Results

Damp conditions are nothing new at the Isle of Man Mountain Course, but so far it’s been a major PITA for riders competing in the Classic TT.

Qualifying began Saturday, and was scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Riders got in most of Saturday, the day led by Dean Harrison, who set a record Supersport TT at the 2018 Isle of Man TT.

Due to “Manannan’s Cloak,” a rain cloud that basically enveloped the island and the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, Monday through Wednesday Classic TT qualifying sessions were canceled.

Conditions began wet on Thursday, but riders were able to get back to qualifying. Though sunny, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson advised riders that there were a number of damp patches around the course, particularly under the trees, which would be highlighted with stationery flags.

First off was the Winfield Paton ‘s John McGuinness, the 23-time Isle of Man TT winner that returns to the Mountain Course for the first time after his 2017 North West 200 crash, and Michael Rutter aboard the Ripley Land Racing Matchless.

McGuinness would post an opening lap of 104.270 mph, and better that to 106.585. This allowed him to top the Senior Classic TT machine grid ahead of Rutter and Dean Harrison aboard his Laylaw Racing Yamaha; Harrison suffered an early retirement due to technical issues, as did Rutter.

A few Lightweight bikes were on the track, also, including Dan Sayle, who posted a the quickest lap of the day aboard his Yamaha TZ250 on his opening run – a 109.406mph. On his second lap, he had gear-linkage issues that forced him to retire at Sulby.

Jamie Coward on the Ted Woof Craven Manx Norton posted a pair of 103mph laps while Chris Swallow riding a Linsdell Enfield, Lee Johnston (Davies Motorsport Honda), Ian Lougher (John Chapman Racing Honda) and Maria Costello (Team Beugger Racing Honda) all posted 100+mph laps.

In the Junior session Phil McGurk was quickest on the night with an opening lap of 95.988mph from Adam McLean (95.054) and Peter Boast (94.558) with Chris McGahan (93.055) and Mark Herbertson (92.464) completing the top five for the session.

Before the Superbike class could get on track, the sessions were canceled due to rain at Kirk Michael and we roads on the western portion of the Mountain Section.

Friday’s qualifying sessions is as follows: