2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Buildbase British Superbike Replica Limited Edition

If you have a spare £19,999 lying about, you can purchase the 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Buildbase British Superbike Replica. This isn’t simply a standard 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000R with some British Superbike and Superstock 1000 graphics.

Yes, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Buildbase British Superbike Replica gets the Buildbase livery as used by BSB racers Bradley Ray and Richard Cooper, as well as Billy McConnell in the Superstock 1000 class.

However, there is much more to this motorcycle.

To start, you get a power increase for the GSX-R1000R with the Yoshimura R11 SQ exhaust, along with mirror blanks and exhaust hanger from Yoshimura.

Added to that are a number of Suzuki Genuine Accessories, including brake and clutch lever guards, engine case savers, swingarm spools and stand, double-bubble screen, a passenger seat cowl, plus a tank protector and fuel cap trim.

Other goodies include a Suzuki-branded Ogio gear bag, a cover, and a GSX-R garage mat.

The Buildbase Suzuki team has scored wins in both Bennetts British Superbikes and Pirelli National Superstock 1000 this year. McConnell sits on top of the Superstock 1000 standings after eight of 11 meetings, with two wins at Brands Hatch. Ray did the BSB double at Donington Park, and has stood on the podium at Brands Hatch and Cadwell Park.

You won’t want to dawdle, as the 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Buildbase British Superbike Replica is a limited edition track-ready motorcycle with only 50 factory-numbered examples being produced.

2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Buildbase British Superbike Replica | Photo Gallery