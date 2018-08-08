Yamaha MT-07 and XSR700 Recalls

Yamaha is recalling 3,493 certain 2018 Yamaha MT-07J, MT-07JC, XSR700J, and XSR700JC motorcycles.

The bolts that connect the drive chain guard to the swingarm may loosen, possibly causing the chain guard to contact the drive chain and break, which could lead to loss of control increasing risk of a crash.

Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will replace both chain guard mounting bolts, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in August 2018. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990120.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V483000.