2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 First Look | Major Revisions

Suzuki has provided a bit of a preview of the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250. The company is being unusually tight-lipped about the new model, offering only inexplicit information, rather than every detail we would like to know. Regardless, let’s get into what’s happening with the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250.

The 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 will have an all-new frame and swingarm. It is still an aluminum twin-spar design, however. According to Suzuki, the new chassis focuses on cornering capabilities and “optimizes rigidity and improves handing characteristics.”



There is a new shock and updated forks on the new Suzuki RM-Z250. Not only does the RM-Z250 get a new shock, but also new linkage. The fork remains a coil-spring design.

The engine isn’t new, but it will have major updates. Suzuki is claiming “the 2019 RM-Z250 makes more power and torque while remaining manageable and easy to ride with improved throttle response.” If you want a hint of how the new RM-Z250 will run, watch some MX2 races in the MXGP series.

The exhaust has been changed.

There are new gear ratios in the transmission.

Electronics are improved, with the RM-Z250 getting the latest Holeshot Assist Control. The RM-Z250 will also have an “improved traction management system,” according to Suzuki.

Dunlop MX33 tires will be found on the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250. It’s the latest rubber from Dunlop.

Front braking is improved for 2019. There will be a larger diameter front disc, along with other changes in the braking system up front.