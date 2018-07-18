2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 First Look | Major Revisions
Suzuki has provided a bit of a preview of the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250. The company is being unusually tight-lipped about the new model, offering only inexplicit information, rather than every detail we would like to know. Regardless, let’s get into what’s happening with the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250.
- The 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 will have an all-new frame and swingarm. It is still an aluminum twin-spar design, however. According to Suzuki, the new chassis focuses on cornering capabilities and “optimizes rigidity and improves handing characteristics.”
- There is a new shock and updated forks on the new Suzuki RM-Z250. Not only does the RM-Z250 get a new shock, but also new linkage. The fork remains a coil-spring design.
- The engine isn’t new, but it will have major updates. Suzuki is claiming “the 2019 RM-Z250 makes more power and torque while remaining manageable and easy to ride with improved throttle response.” If you want a hint of how the new RM-Z250 will run, watch some MX2 races in the MXGP series.
- The exhaust has been changed.
- There are new gear ratios in the transmission.
- Electronics are improved, with the RM-Z250 getting the latest Holeshot Assist Control. The RM-Z250 will also have an “improved traction management system,” according to Suzuki.
- Front braking is improved for 2019. There will be a larger diameter front disc, along with other changes in the braking system up front.
- Suzuki claims the entire package is easier to ride. The focus appears to be on building a machine that is more usable for “less experienced riders,” to use Suzuki’s description.
- New bodywork is designed to make the motorcycle sleeker, and improve the styling. The stickers have also been updated, and are described as “Champion Yellow with Red/Blue Graphics”.
- Be patient, because the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 won’t be available until February 2019. Yes, that’s after the 2019 Supercross season starts. That means you won’t see many Suzukis on the 250SX West starting line in 2019.
2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 First Look Photo Gallery