2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 First Look | Beginner Motorcycle
Suzuki is offering a motorcycle for the youngest of dirt bike enthusiasts—the 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50. Let’s take a look at a great way to get new motorcycle rider started in the sport.
- The 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 is powered by a 49cc four-stroke motor. This is a simple, well-tested powerplant that should easily outlast a few generations of youngsters coming up through the ranks. As a four-stroke, there are no hassles with two-stroke oil or a smoky exhaust. Maintenance will be minimal—clean the air filter now and then, for the most part.
- Electric starting means anyone can go riding. We’re big fans of e-start on motorcycles for kids, and the 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 has it. There’s also a kickstarter, just in case the battery calls it quits—this is smart, as the DR-Z50 can’t be bump started due to the automatic clutch.
- The automatic clutch is a great help to learning riders. Just learning throttle control and shifting is enough for a new rider. The automatic centrifugal clutch is one less thing for a young rider to worry about when learning to ride a motorcycle. The three-speed transmission does need to be manually shifted, however—a skill easily mastered.
- Power can be dialed back for new riders. There’s a throttle limiter so parents can restrict the carburetor’s slide and keep things tame when starting out.
- The seat height on the 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 is just 22 inches. That will accommodate almost anyone old enough to ride the motorcycle.
- Suzuki recommends a minimum age of seven years old to ride the DR-Z50. That sounds like a suggestion by a lawyer to us. We think parents are best equipped to choose the right motorcycles for their child.
- Riders over 88 pounds exceed Suzuki’s recommended maximum weight. When your child tips the scales at 89 pounds, it is time to move up. Suzuki’s next step is a big one—the 2019 DR-Z125L.
- Weighing just 119 pounds with the three-quart tank full, the DR-Z50 is not overwhelming. Yes, it’s a big step up from a bicycle, but it is very light for a motorcycle.
- To keep things smooth in the dirt, there is suspension at both ends. It’s not sophisticated long-travel suspension, of course, but it should keep parents and kids happy. Ground clearance is a bit more than five inches, so rocks and branches lying around don’t always have to be avoided.
- A USFS-approved spark arrestor makes the 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 welcome at almost any riding area. Suzuki says that the DR-Z50 is only Red Sticker compliant, which might concern Southern California buyers who ride on public lands.
- There are always discussions about how to get new riders into the sport, and nothing beats getting a youngster interested! The 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 definitely fits the bill. Watch for a test soon.
2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 Specs
ENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
Displacement: 49cc
Bore x stroke: 39.0 x 41.8mm
Compression ratio: 9.7:1
Valve train: SOHC, 2-valve
Fueling: Mikuni VM13 carburetor
Exhaust: USFS-approved
Cooling: Air
Starting: Electric w/ kick backup
Transmission: 3-speed
Clutch: Automatic
Final drive: DID 428 chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted fork
Rear suspension: Non-linkage shock
Tires: IRC Motocross
Front tire: 2.50 x 10
Rear tire: 2.50 x 10
Front brake: Drum
Rear brake: Drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 36.8 inches
Seat height: 22.0 inches
Ground clearance: 5.3 inches
Fuel capacity: 3.2 quarts
Curb weight: 119 pounds
Color: Championship Yellow No. 2
2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 Price: $1749 MSRP