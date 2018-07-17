2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 First Look | Beginner Motorcycle

Suzuki is offering a motorcycle for the youngest of dirt bike enthusiasts—the 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50. Let’s take a look at a great way to get new motorcycle rider started in the sport.

The 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 is powered by a 49cc four-stroke motor. This is a simple, well-tested powerplant that should easily outlast a few generations of youngsters coming up through the ranks. As a four-stroke, there are no hassles with two-stroke oil or a smoky exhaust. Maintenance will be minimal—clean the air filter now and then, for the most part.

Electric starting means anyone can go riding. We’re big fans of e-start on motorcycles for kids, and the 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 has it. There’s also a kickstarter, just in case the battery calls it quits—this is smart, as the DR-Z50 can’t be bump started due to the automatic clutch.

The automatic clutch is a great help to learning riders. Just learning throttle control and shifting is enough for a new rider. The automatic centrifugal clutch is one less thing for a young rider to worry about when learning to ride a motorcycle. The three-speed transmission does need to be manually shifted, however—a skill easily mastered. Power can be dialed back for new riders. There’s a throttle limiter so parents can restrict the carburetor’s slide and keep things tame when starting out.

The seat height on the 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 is just 22 inches. That will accommodate almost anyone old enough to ride the motorcycle.

Suzuki recommends a minimum age of seven years old to ride the DR-Z50. That sounds like a suggestion by a lawyer to us. We think parents are best equipped to choose the right motorcycles for their child.

Riders over 88 pounds exceed Suzuki’s recommended maximum weight. When your child tips the scales at 89 pounds, it is time to move up. Suzuki’s next step is a big one—the 2019 DR-Z125L.

Weighing just 119 pounds with the three-quart tank full, the DR-Z50 is not overwhelming. Yes, it’s a big step up from a bicycle, but it is very light for a motorcycle.

To keep things smooth in the dirt, there is suspension at both ends. It’s not sophisticated long-travel suspension, of course, but it should keep parents and kids happy. Ground clearance is a bit more than five inches, so rocks and branches lying around don’t always have to be avoided.

A USFS-approved spark arrestor makes the 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 welcome at almost any riding area. Suzuki says that the DR-Z50 is only Red Sticker compliant, which might concern Southern California buyers who ride on public lands. There are always discussions about how to get new riders into the sport, and nothing beats getting a youngster interested! The 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 definitely fits the bill. Watch for a test soon.

2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 49cc

Bore x stroke: 39.0 x 41.8mm

Compression ratio: 9.7:1

Valve train: SOHC, 2-valve

Fueling: Mikuni VM13 carburetor

Exhaust: USFS-approved

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric w/ kick backup

Transmission: 3-speed

Clutch: Automatic

Final drive: DID 428 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted fork

Rear suspension: Non-linkage shock

Tires: IRC Motocross

Front tire: 2.50 x 10

Rear tire: 2.50 x 10

Front brake: Drum

Rear brake: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 36.8 inches

Seat height: 22.0 inches

Ground clearance: 5.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.2 quarts

Curb weight: 119 pounds

Color: Championship Yellow No. 2

2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 Price: $1749 MSRP