John McGuinness Will Race the Classic TT

Following his devastating crash during the 2017 North West 200 that caused a broken back and leg, John McGuinness was sidelined as he recovered.

He was slated to compete aboard a Norton SG7 at the 2018 Isle of Man TT, but weeks before the race he and his doctors decided to take not compete.

To compete on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course is beyond challenging, and riders not in full health are not only a threat to themselves, but others.

Although he didn’t compete at the 2018 Isle of Man TT, he did complete two parade laps on the Norton.

The confirmation has arrived, though, and McGuinness is set to officially return to racing at the Isle of Man during this year’s Classic TT presented by Bennetts.

McGuinness, a 23-time TT winner (three shy of the record held by the late Joey Dunlop), will once again campaign the 500cc Team Winfield Paton in the four-lap Bennetts Senior Classic TT Race, which is set for Saturday, August 25.

McGuinness rode the Paton during the 2013 and 2016 Classic TTs, although technical issues kept him from claiming the 2013 win.

During the 2016 Classic TT, he passed early leader Dean Harrison, and posted a fastest lap of 113.342mph. This is still the record lap from the race, which he won by over 20 seconds.

“It’s been a hard road back from the North West 200 crash and I thought we were there heading into the TT but another set back just left us a few weeks short,” John McGuinness says.

“I absolutely loved doing the two parade laps this year and the reaction I got from the fans was amazing. The next big target for me was always the Classic TT, and everything is going in to being fully fit and prepared for a proper return to racing.

“I’m buzzing about the whole thing really. I love the Classic TT atmosphere and I really enjoy working with Roger Winfield and his team and their Paton is a joy to ride around Mountain Circuit. I’m not going to make any predictions on how competitive we are going to be, but when I rode the Norton at the TT, the feeling was good and, above all else, I just want to be out there with the rest of the guys again, going as fast as we can and putting on a good show for the fans. If we get a result out of it then that will be a bonus on this occasion.”

For additional information, visit the Classic TT website.