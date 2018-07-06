2019 BMW Motorcycles & Maxi Scooters

BMW Motorrad has released information about its 2019 updates for both its motorcycles and maxi scooters, which will be available for order starting in August.

The changes aren’t drastic, but BMW has highlighted two significant updates to turn indicators and the BMW Motorrad Connectivity app.

The new “comfort turn indicators” that automatically shut off were redesigned for better usability, and will be included on all 2019 models except the C 650 Sport, C 650 GT, G 310 GS, G 310 R, F 800 R, F 800 GT, S 1000 RR and S 1000 R.

The BMW Motorrad Connected app has also received an updated. The digital maps will be completely revised and will be based on the motorcycle optimized navigation by TomTom. As one of the most requested features, the navigation option “winding route” will be introduced. To use the new functions, the customer only needs to update the app in the beginning of August and download the new maps free of charge before starting the next ride.

Following are highlights of the 2019 BMW Motorcycles:

2019 BMW G 310 R

New paint finish Racing red.

New Style HP: HP Motorsport paint finish (Pearl white metallic with “HP” lettering).

The paint finish Strato blue metallic will no longer be available.

2019 BMW C 400 X

New paint finish Black storm metallic.

2019 BMW C 650 Sport

New Style HP: HP Motorsport paint finish (Lightwhite / Racing blue metallic / Racing red with “HP” lettering) and heated Pro seat.

The color of the drivetrain changes from silver to black (all C 650 models).

The paint finish Light white is no longer available.

2019 BMW C 650 GT

Side View Assist can be deactivated via the set-up menu in the instrument panel.

BMW Motorrad Special: new paint finish Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic, available on request with Option 719 brown seat (with seat heating).

The color of the drivetrain changes from silver to black (all C 650 models).

The paint finish Light white is no longer available.

2019 BMW C evolution

New paint finish Mineral grey metallic / Black in conjunction with black tunnel trim.

The paint finish Ionic silver metallic / Electric green is no longer available.

2019 BMW S 1000 R

New paint finish Black storm metallic.

New Style HP: HP Motorsport paint finish (Light white / Racing blue metallic / Racing red with “HP” lettering) and rim lining.

The paint finishes Catalano grey and Lightwhite / Lupine blue metallic / Racing red are no longer available.

2019 BMW S 1000 XR

New style Triple Black: paint finish Black storm metallic with lettering and black handlebars.

The paint finish Ocean blue metallic matte is no longer available on the S 1000 XR.

2019 BMW S 1000 RR

HP battery with long-lasting lithium-ion cells as an optional equipment item. Weight reduction of approx. 2 kg as compared to conventional lead-gel battery. Integrated electronic system to provide protection from deep discharge, overcharging and thermal overload.

2019 BMW K 1600 GT

Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro) as standard: automatic activation when brakes are activated for approx. one second beyond standstill on a gradient of at least +/- 5% –> improved hillside set-off convenience.

New Style Sport: paint finish Black storm metallic / Glacier silver metallic, black drivetrain, windshield Sport version, golden brake calipers at front and rider/passenger seat with seams in a contrasting color.

The paint finishes Mars red metallic and Lupine blue metallic / Black storm metallic (Style Sport) are no longer available.

2019 BMW K 1600 GTL

Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro) as standard: automatic activation when brakes are activated for approx. one second beyond standstill on a gradient of at least +/- 5% –> improved hillside set-off convenience.

New Style Elegance: paint finish Pollux metallic, chrome brackets at the front mudguard, chrome slipstream deflectors and storage compartment lid finished in Monolith metallic matte.

The paint finishes Thunder grey metallic and Ebony metallic (Style Elegance) are no longer available.

2019 BMW K 1600 B

Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro) as standard: automatic activation when brakes are activated for approx. one second beyond standstill on a gradient of at least +/- 5% –> improved hillside set-off convenience.

Reduction of standard seat height by 30 mm to 750 mm (the existing low seat is no longer available).

High seat available as optional equipment or optional accessory (seat height 780 mm).

New paint finish Imperial blue metallic.

2019 BMW K 1600 Grand America

Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro) as standard: automatic activation when brakes are activated for approx. one second beyond standstill on a gradient of at least +/- 5% –> improved hillside set-off convenience.

Reduction of standard seat height by 30 mm to 750 mm (the existing optional equipment item low seat is no longer available).

High seat available as optional equipment or optional accessory (seat height 780 mm).

New: Additional speaker with amplifier for rear audio system in topcase, controllable with fader function (regulation of volume distribution between front and rear) as optional equipment.

New paint finish Imperial blue metallic.

The paint finish Austin yellow metallic / Black storm metallic is no longer available.

2019 BMW R nineT

Dynamic brake light now standard.

BMW Motorrad Special: new paint finish Option 719 Mars red metallic matte / Cosmic blue metallic matte (fuel tank, hump seat and front mudguard).

BMW Motorrad Special: new paint finish Option 719 Pollux metallic / Aluminum (fuel tank, hump seat and front mudguard).

The paint finish Blueplanet metallic / Aluminum is no longer available.

2019 BMW R nineT Pure

Dynamic brake light now standard.

BMW Motorrad Special: new paint finish Option 719 Black storm

metallic / Light white (fuel tank and front mudguard).

BMW Motorrad Special: new paint finish Option 719 Black storm metallic / Aurum (fuel tank and front mudguard).

2019 BMW R nineT Scrambler

Dynamic brake light now standard.

Design option cross-spoke wheels available as an optional equipment item ex works (from 1.9.2018).

New paint finish Stereo metallic matte.

BMW Motorrad Special: new paint finish Option 719 Black storm metallic / Light white (fuel tank, front mudguard and lamp bowl).

BMW Motorrad Special: new paint finish Option 719 Black storm metallic / Aurum (fuel tank, front mudguard and lamp bowl).

The paint finish Monolith metallic matte is no longer available.

2019 BMW R nineT Racer

Dynamic brake light now standard.

BMW Motorrad Special: new paint finish Option 719 Black storm metallic / Aurum (fuel tank, front mudguard, hump seat, central trim section, side trim sections on the left/right-hand side with “Racer” lettering).

2019 BMW R nineT Urban GS

Dynamic brake light now standard.

Design option cross-spoke wheels available as an optional equipment item ex works (from 1.9.2018).

2019 BMW F 750 GS / F 850 GS

Dynamic brake light now standard.

For additional information, visit BMW Motorrad USA.