Joe Rocket Ballistic Ultra Pants Review | Three Seasons, Plus

Joe Rocket’s Ballistic Ultra pant is a new all-season textile set that is readily configurable.

The Ballistic Ultra motorcycle pants arrive with two removable liners—a heavy vinyl-based liner for rain protection, and a quilted thermal liner to keep riding despite chilly temperatures.

These liners can also be combined for those hard-core riders who have no problem riding when the weather keeps the less crazy ones inside with a cup of hot coffee.

I received a set of the Ballistic Ultra pants in early March, just in time for when morning commute rides were in the mid to high 20s—yes, below freezing. This kind of temperature point required me to use both rain and thermal liners, which I found to be adequate enough keep the cold at bay.

Additionally, as winter was morphing into spring, accompanied by rainstorms, I kept the liner arrangement in place. This combination not only kept me warm—it also kept me dry. The rain liner easily stood up to rain conditions from steady downpours to intense squalls.

A couple of weeks after receiving the pants, the days’ temperatures started the in the mid 50s and peaking in the low 70s just in time for my first ride on the 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan.

When the temperature becomes far more agreeable to be outside, the Joe Rocket Ballistic Ultra pants have zipper vents located in the upper leg region. One zipper is on the front of the thigh for intake, and another zipper on the back of the upper leg that allows the air to pass through.

I had the liners out for the Himalayan ride, and found the Joe Rocket Ballistic Ultra pants to be very comfortable. Additionally, when the temperature rose to the mid 70s, I opened the leg vents, which proved to be more than adequate for keeping comfortable.

Once the calendar flipped to May, the North Texas weather conditions seem to instantaneously switch from moderate spring temperatures to humid mid-90s and I found myself needing to leave the Ballistic Ultra pants hanging up to be used for summer rain conditions and wait for the cooler fall.

The Joe Rocket Ballistic Ultra pants protect the rider with adjustable CE-rated knee and hip protectors. After dark, the Ultra pants have reflective material woven in the lower leg panels. Additionally, reflective stripping is embedded in other sections to provide 360-degree reflective visibility.

Combined with a reinforced sitting area that adds grip and improves wear protection, the hip, knee, and back waist areas use articulated expansion panels for easy movement.

The pants also have waist adjusters for custom fitting to a rider’s varying waist size. There’s also an eight-inch zipper allowing the pants to attach to Joe Rocket’s Ballistic Ultra jacket.

Finally, to help ease putting the pant legs over the riding boots, there are inseam leg zippers that come up about six inches and Velcro straps that allow expanding and closing the leg cuffs.

As for carrying any personal items and keys, there are two external pockets that are deep enough to keep these items towards the lower part of the upper leg.

Joe Rocket’s Ballistic Ultra pants are versatile and comfortable enough for all-day riding. The well-made panel stitching has not frayed after months of daily riding, and the durable snaps and zippers easily handle twice-a-day use.

Consequently, the Joe Rocket Ultra Ballistic pants are my go-to riding pants for at least three of the four seasons, and all four seasons when the rain starts falling.

Joe Rocket Ballistic Ultra Pants Fast Facts

Sizes: Small to 3XLarge (regular and short)

Colors: Black

Joe Rocket Ballistic Ultra Pants Price: Starting at $220 MSRP

Joe Rocket Ballistic Ultra Pants Review | Photo Gallery