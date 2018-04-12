2012 Zero Motorcycles Recall

Zero Motorcycles has recalled all 2012 Zero S, Zero DS, and Zero DSP (Police) motorcycles due to possible electrical issues that may cause a fire.

The recall affects 218 units. Zero says the cell pouches in the electric motorcycle battery packs may wear from contact with the holders, allowing humidity to enter the pouch and cause an electrical short within the battery. A short may increase the risk of a fire.

Owners are advised to no longer ride or charge the affected motorcycles. Zero Motorcycles dealers will arrange for the collection of the affected motorcycle at no charge to the owners.

Zero Motorcycles will notify owners and offer them a choice of either the repurchase of their motorcycle or a financial trade-assist towards a newer model year Zero Motorcycles motorcycle.

The recall is expected to begin April 30, 2018. Owners may contact Zero customer service at 1-888-841-8085. Zero’s number for this recall is SV-ZMC-018-383.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V215000.